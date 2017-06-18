Baby Blacks embarrass England in U20 final

Cape Town - New Zealand won their sixth World Rugby Under-20 Championship on Sunday as they outclassed England, winning 64-17 in a quality showing.

Hooker Asafo Aumua was the star man with a hat-trick of tries while flank Dalton Papali'i, prop Pouri Rakete-Stones, lock Isaia Walker-Leawere, flank Luke Jacobson (2) and replacements Josh McKay and Tom Christie also crossed.

The Baby Blacks led 40-7 at the interval thanks to a superb first half, with England only managing a converted try from flank Ben Earl.

After the break New Zealand's class continued to show as they added further tries, with hooker Aumua's third effort the best of his treble.

England did grab consolation tries from replacements Alex Mitchell and Josh Bayliss but were ultimately well beaten by a fine outfit, with New Zealand captain Jacobson adding the gloss late on for what is a record win in an Under-20 final.

Earlier, the Junior Springboks beat France 35-17 to pick up the bronze medal.

Teams:

England

15 Tom Parton, 14 Darren Atkins, 13 Will Butler, 12 Jacob Umaga, 11 Gabriel Ibitoye, 10 Max Malins, 9 Harry Randall, 8 Zach Mercer (captain), 7 Ben Earl, 6 Dino Lamb, 5 Jack Nay, 4 Josh Caulfield, 3 Ciaran Knight, 2 Joe Mullis, 1 Ralph Adams-Hale



Substitutes: 16 Henry Walker, 17 Ollie Dawe, 18 Alex Seville, 19 Justin Clegg, 20 Josh Bayliss, 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 James Grayson, 23 Paolo Odogwu

New Zealand

15 Will Jordan, 14 Tima Faingaanuku, 13 Braydon Ennor, 12 Orbyn Leger, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Stephen Perofeta, 9 Ereatara Enari, 8 Marino Mikaele-Tuu, 7 Dalton Papali'i, 6 Luke Jacobson (captain), 5 Samuel Slade, 4 Isaia Walker-Leawere, 3 Pouri Rakete-Stones, 2 Asafo Aumua, 1 Ezekiel Lindenmuth

Substitutes: 16 JP Sauni, 17 Harrison Allan, 18 Alex Fidow, 19 Sam Caird, 20 Tom Christie, 21 Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, 22 Tamati Tua, 23 Josh McKay



