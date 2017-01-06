Aussie Carraro exits Toulon

Toulon - French club Toulon have parted company with Australian back Matthew Carraro, the Top 14 side announced on Friday.

Carraro was recruited last August from Super Rugby side the Waratahs as medical cover until Ayumu Goromaru returned to fitness.

But the club said last October that the Australian would remain with the southern French side until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old started his career at Brumbies before having spells at Canberra Vikings, English Premiership outfit Bath, and in France with Montpellier for the 2012-13 season.

The club and player reached a mutual agreement for him to leave the club.