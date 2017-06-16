Augustus nominated for U20 Player of the Tournament

Cape Town - Junior Springbok No 8 Juarno Augustus has been named as one
of five nominees for the World Rugby Under-20 Championship Player of the Tournament,
the sport’s governing body announced on Friday evening.
Augustus has been a stand-out performer for the SA Under-20’s
throughout the tournament thanks to his physicality and ability to score tries,
which has earned him six tries in the team’s four matches in Tbilisi, Georgia,
up to now. He is currently the joint top try scorer in the competition.
Augustus touched down twice against France in their opening
match of the tournament, with his second try being the vital try to draw the
match, while he scored once in each of the matches against Georgia and
Argentina, and twice in the semi-final against England.
He will go up against England captain and No 8 Zach Mercer and his
team-mate, wing Gabriel Ibitoye, and New Zealand flyhalf Tiaan Falcon and fullback Will Jordan for
the prestigious award.
The Player of the Tournament will be announced on Sunday
night following the final between New Zealand and England.
Fans can cast their vote for the Player of the Tournament on
World Rugby's Facebook page between now and 17:30 (SA Time) on Sunday.