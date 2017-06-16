Augustus nominated for U20 Player of the Tournament

Cape Town - Junior Springbok No 8 Juarno Augustus has been named as one of five nominees for the World Rugby Under-20 Championship Player of the Tournament, the sport’s governing body announced on Friday evening.

Augustus has been a stand-out performer for the SA Under-20’s throughout the tournament thanks to his physicality and ability to score tries, which has earned him six tries in the team’s four matches in Tbilisi, Georgia, up to now. He is currently the joint top try scorer in the competition.

Augustus touched down twice against France in their opening match of the tournament, with his second try being the vital try to draw the match, while he scored once in each of the matches against Georgia and Argentina, and twice in the semi-final against England.

He will go up against England captain and No 8 Zach Mercer and his team-mate, wing Gabriel Ibitoye, and New Zealand flyhalf Tiaan Falcon and fullback Will Jordan for the prestigious award.

The Player of the Tournament will be announced on Sunday night following the final between New Zealand and England.

Fans can cast their vote for the Player of the Tournament on World Rugby's Facebook page between now and 17:30 (SA Time) on Sunday.