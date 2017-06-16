NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Augustus nominated for U20 Player of the Tournament

2017-06-16 20:16
Juarno Augustus (Gallo Iamges)
Related Links

Cape Town - Junior Springbok No 8 Juarno Augustus has been named as one of five nominees for the World Rugby Under-20 Championship Player of the Tournament, the sport’s governing body announced on Friday evening.

Augustus has been a stand-out performer for the SA Under-20’s throughout the tournament thanks to his physicality and ability to score tries, which has earned him six tries in the team’s four matches in Tbilisi, Georgia, up to now. He is currently the joint top try scorer in the competition.

Augustus touched down twice against France in their opening match of the tournament, with his second try being the vital try to draw the match, while he scored once in each of the matches against Georgia and Argentina, and twice in the semi-final against England.

He will go up against England captain and No 8 Zach Mercer and his team-mate, wing Gabriel Ibitoye, and New Zealand flyhalf Tiaan Falcon and fullback Will Jordan for the prestigious award.

The Player of the Tournament will be announced on Sunday night following the final between New Zealand and England.

Fans can cast their vote for the Player of the Tournament on World Rugby's Facebook page between now and 17:30 (SA Time) on Sunday.

Read more on:    junior springboks  |  juarno augustus  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Ackermann praises SA ‘A’ effort in French Barbarians win

2017-06-16 19:56

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Players stunned by blimp horror crash at US Open AB ‘away with the fairies’ Rampant All Blacks run Samoa ragged No downside in SA teams joining PRO12 - coach Boks await 'huge onslaught' from France
Boks await 'huge onslaught' from France EXCLUSIVE: How the Guptas captured the Proteas Serge Betsen chats to Sport24 Boks to win by 9 in Durban - bookies Philander: Proteas’ VERY nervous wait

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Give Coetzee credit for Boks who rocked!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

How do you see the Springboks v France three-Test series panning out?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 