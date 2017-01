Lyon - Veteran South Africa fullback Gio Aplon committed his future to Grenoble with a new three-year deal on Wednesday, despite the Top 14 club flirting with relegation.

The 34-year-old, who played 17 times for the Springboks, has been at Grenoble since 2004.

Grenoble are currently second from bottom of the Top 14, nine points from safety.