All Blacks' Samoa warm-up clash confirmed

Cape Town - Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi has confirmed that his country will face the All Blacks in New Zealand later this year.



The fixture will form part of New Zealand's preparations for their upcoming three-Test series against the British and Irish Lions which kicks off in Auckland on June 24.

Malielegaoi, who is also the chairperson of Samoa's rugby union, is delighted that his country will get a chance to face the All Blacks in New Zealand after Samoa hosted the world champions in 2015.

"The most important thing for me is that we get a chance to play," he told the Samoan Observer.

"Why should I worry? I am not the one whose body is on the line playing on the field. The important thing is that we get a chance to play against the All Blacks."

New Zealand claimed a 25-16 win over Samoa in that 2015 clash in Apia and has won all six Tests between the two countries.

But Tuilaepa is optimistic that he will witness a Samoan win over the world champions.

"You know there is a saying that goes as practice makes perfect (fai fai a lelei)," he added.

"We will eventually beat the All Blacks one day.

"My only prayer is that I will live to see the day where we finally defeat the All Blacks, and I hope that I will still be the chairperson of the union when that day comes."