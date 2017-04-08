NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

All Blacks' Samoa warm-up clash confirmed

2017-04-08 10:30
All Blacks v Samoa (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi has confirmed that his country will face the All Blacks in New Zealand later this year.

The fixture will form part of New Zealand's preparations for their upcoming three-Test series against the British and Irish Lions which kicks off in Auckland on June 24.

Malielegaoi, who is also the chairperson of Samoa's rugby union, is delighted that his country will get a chance to face the All Blacks in New Zealand after Samoa hosted the world champions in 2015.

"The most important thing for me is that we get a chance to play," he told the Samoan Observer.

"Why should I worry? I am not the one whose body is on the line playing on the field. The important thing is that we get a chance to play against the All Blacks."

New Zealand claimed a 25-16 win over Samoa in that 2015 clash in Apia and has won all six Tests between the two countries.

But Tuilaepa is optimistic that he will witness a Samoan win over the world champions.

"You know there is a saying that goes as practice makes perfect (fai fai a lelei)," he added.

"We will eventually beat the All Blacks one day. 

"My only prayer is that I will live to see the day where we finally defeat the All Blacks, and I hope that I will still be the chairperson of the union when that day comes."

Read more on:    all blacks  |  samoa  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Bulls crash to shock loss against Sunwolves

2017-04-08 09:03

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Tense ... but Stormers train halted! As it happened: Sunwolves 21 Bulls 20 Tahir hammers home folly of IPL auction snub Bulls crash to shock loss against Sunwolves Springboks to 'host' Tests abroad?
Stransky on why Cheetahs, Kings should fall AB: Proteas not far away from ICC trophy Matfield: Can Boks marry differing coaching philosophies? Els leads SA charge at Masters Penalty! Read now ...

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane goes with his heart ... Stormers to beat Chiefs!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 