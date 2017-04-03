All Blacks close to agreeing Samoa fixture

Cape Town - A deal is almost complete for New Zealand to face Samoa in a warm-up Test ahead of the British and Irish Lions tour, according to reports.



NZME are reporting that the fixture will take place on June 16 in Auckland, as part of a double header with the scheduled Test between Tonga and Wales.

The match is likely to be played at North Harbour Stadium and would give the world champions suitable preparation for the three-Test series against the Lions, which begins on June 24.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen stressed the need for the All Blacks to have some sort of warm-up earlier this month, either internally or against an overseas opponent, and Samoa would be at full strength and in the midst of their own preparations ahead of the Pacific Nations Cup which starts in July.