NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

All Blacks close to agreeing Samoa fixture

2017-04-03 15:46
Steve Hansen (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - A deal is almost complete for New Zealand to face Samoa in a warm-up Test ahead of the British and Irish Lions tour, according to reports.

NZME are reporting that the fixture will take place on June 16 in Auckland, as part of a double header with the scheduled Test between Tonga and Wales.

The match is likely to be played at North Harbour Stadium and would give the world champions suitable preparation for the three-Test series against the Lions, which begins on June 24.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen stressed the need for the All Blacks to have some sort of warm-up earlier this month, either internally or against an overseas opponent, and Samoa would be at full strength and in the midst of their own preparations ahead of the Pacific Nations Cup which starts in July.

Read more on:    all blacks  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

The designer weaving a thread through the fabric of our identity

8 minutes ago
Partner content

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 6 CONFIRMED: Ackermann to leave Lions Desperate Stormers send SOS to Kiwi centre WATCH: Willie le Roux howler makes headlines Bulls turned to AB de Villiers for help
Franco Smith chats to Sport24 Who will partner Elgar in England? Wrinkles aside Ronaldo liked my work - bust sculptor Super Rugby axe: Aussies may strike Fikile says 'bye, bye bye' to Twitter

Latest Multimedia

Check how Mark Keohane did with his Round 6 picks
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 