A sneak peak inside the British Lions' kit bag!

Cape Town - The British and Irish Lions will certainly have all the gear at their disposal as they prepare for their tour of New Zealand next month.

Various UK media outlets went behind the scenes on Monday to reveal what each member of the 41-man squad could expect in his kit bag.

According to the Daily Mail, 19 tailors were used to help assemble the various items for the squad.

The article also confirms that each player has a pair of shoes with his name stamped onto them, and that each player received a total of 28 items in his kit bag.

The estimated cost of each player's training kit, the article added, was £1 381.93 (roughly R24 350), and that's just the stuff the guys might use when actually training, not the formal wear!



The Lions will play three Tests against the world champion All Blacks, but they will also play in seven tour matches over the duration of their tour.

The first Test takes place on June 24 in Auckland.

Lions kit bag:

Training Jersey

Superlight Poly Tee

Training Short

Training Socks

Vest top

First layer top

Gym Short

Fleece Short

Polo T-shirts

Full zip hoody

Training T-shirts

Fleece bottoms

Crew Sweatshirt

Slim fit tracksuit pant

¼ zip top

Gilet

Presentation jacket

Presentation trouser

Storm jacket

Beanie

Cap

Contact top,

Rain jacket

Contact pant

Large holdall

Medium holdall

Boot bag

Gym bag

Backpack

Large wheelie bag

Hoody

Base layer top

Base layer leggings

Base layer shorts

Gym socks

Gloves

Allocation of Thomas Pink formal wear

British and Irish Lions 41-man squad for the summer three-Test tour of New Zealand announced on Wednesday:

Backs

Fullback/wings: Elliot Daly (ENG), Anthony Watson (ENG), Lee Halfpenny (WAL), Liam Williams (WAL), George North (WAL), Stuart Hogg (SCO), Jack Nowell (ENG), Jared Payne (IRL), Tommy Seymour (SCO)

Centres: Ben Te'o (ENG), Jonathan Davies (WAL), Owen Farrell (ENG), Robbie Henshaw (IRL), Jonathan Joseph (ENG)

Flyhalves: Jonathan Sexton (IRL), Dan Biggar (WAL)

Scrumhalves: Conor Murray (IRL), Rhys Webb (WAL), Greig Laidlaw (SCO)

Forwards

Back row: Taulupe Faletau (WAL), Billy Vunipola (ENG), Sam Warburton (WAL, capt), Sean O'Brien (IRL), CJ Stander (IRL), Ross Moriarty (WAL), Peter O'Mahony (IRL), Justin Tipuric (WAL)

Locks: Maro Itoje (ENG), Alun Wyn Jones (WAL), Iain Henderson (IRL), George Kruis (ENG), Courtney Lawes (ENG)

Tighthead props: Tadhg Furlong (IRL), Dan Cole (ENG), Kyle Sinckler (ENG)

Hookers: Jamie George (ENG), Rory Best (IRL), Ken Owens (WAL)

Loosehead props: Mako Vunipola (ENG), Joe Marler (ENG), Jack McGrath (IRL)

Fixtures for the British & Irish Lions tour of New Zealand:

June 3: v Provincial Union XV, Whangarei

June 7: v Blues, Auckland

June 10: v Crusaders, Christchurch

June 13: v Highlanders, Dunedin

June 17: v Maori All Blacks, Rotorua

June 20: v Chiefs, Waikato

June 24: 1ST TEST v NEW ZEALAND, Auckland

June 27: v Hurricanes, Wellington

July 1: 2ND TEST v NEW ZEALAND, Wellington

July 8: 3RD TEST v NEW ZEALAND, Auckland