A sneak peak inside the British Lions' kit bag!

Cape Town - The British and Irish Lions will certainly have all the gear at their disposal as they prepare for their tour of New Zealand next month.
Various UK media outlets went behind the scenes on Monday to reveal what each member of the 41-man squad could expect in his kit bag.
According to the Daily Mail, 19 tailors were used to help assemble the various items for the squad.
The article also confirms that each player has a pair of shoes with his name stamped onto them, and that each player received a total of 28 items in his kit bag.
The estimated cost of each player's training kit, the article added, was £1 381.93 (roughly R24 350), and that's just the stuff the guys might use when actually training, not the formal wear!
The Lions will play three Tests against the world champion All Blacks, but they will also play in seven tour matches over the duration of their tour.
The first Test takes place on June 24 in Auckland.
Lions kit bag:
Training Jersey
Superlight Poly Tee
Training Short
Training Socks
Vest top
First layer top
Gym Short
Fleece Short
Polo T-shirts
Full zip hoody
Training T-shirts
Fleece bottoms
Crew Sweatshirt
Slim fit tracksuit pant
¼ zip top
Gilet
Presentation jacket
Presentation trouser
Storm jacket
Beanie
Cap
Contact top,
Rain jacket
Contact pant
Large holdall
Medium holdall
Boot bag
Gym bag
Backpack
Large wheelie bag
Hoody
Base layer top
Base layer leggings
Base layer shorts
Gym socks
Gloves
Allocation of Thomas Pink formal wear
British and Irish Lions 41-man squad for the summer three-Test tour of New Zealand announced on Wednesday:
Backs
Fullback/wings:
Elliot Daly (ENG), Anthony Watson (ENG), Lee Halfpenny (WAL), Liam
Williams (WAL), George North (WAL), Stuart Hogg (SCO), Jack Nowell
(ENG), Jared Payne (IRL), Tommy Seymour (SCO)
Centres: Ben Te'o (ENG), Jonathan Davies (WAL), Owen Farrell (ENG), Robbie Henshaw (IRL), Jonathan Joseph (ENG)
Flyhalves: Jonathan Sexton (IRL), Dan Biggar (WAL)
Scrumhalves: Conor Murray (IRL), Rhys Webb (WAL), Greig Laidlaw (SCO)
Forwards
Back row:
Taulupe Faletau (WAL), Billy Vunipola (ENG), Sam Warburton (WAL, capt),
Sean O'Brien (IRL), CJ Stander (IRL), Ross Moriarty (WAL), Peter
O'Mahony (IRL), Justin Tipuric (WAL)
Locks: Maro Itoje (ENG), Alun Wyn Jones (WAL), Iain Henderson (IRL), George Kruis (ENG), Courtney Lawes (ENG)
Tighthead props: Tadhg Furlong (IRL), Dan Cole (ENG), Kyle Sinckler (ENG)
Hookers: Jamie George (ENG), Rory Best (IRL), Ken Owens (WAL)
Loosehead props: Mako Vunipola (ENG), Joe Marler (ENG), Jack McGrath (IRL)
Fixtures for the British & Irish Lions tour of New Zealand:
June 3: v Provincial Union XV, Whangarei
June 7: v Blues, Auckland
June 10: v Crusaders, Christchurch
June 13: v Highlanders, Dunedin
June 17: v Maori All Blacks, Rotorua
June 20: v Chiefs, Waikato
June 24: 1ST TEST v NEW ZEALAND, Auckland
June 27: v Hurricanes, Wellington
July 1: 2ND TEST v NEW ZEALAND, Wellington
July 8: 3RD TEST v NEW ZEALAND, Auckland