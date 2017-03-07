WATCH: The most passionate Varsity Cup interview ever!

Cape Town - Wits captain Constant Beckerling had social media abuzz on Monday night following his passionate, yet hilarious, post-match interview.
The loose forward won the Player that Rocks award following his side’s 22-13 upset win over defending Varsity Cup champions, NWU-Pukke, in Potchefstroom.
Watch the interview in the tweet below:
Varsity Rugby results on Monday night:
Varsity Cup
UP-Tuks 100-0 CUT
NWU-Pukke 13-22 Wits
NMMU Madibaz 28-38 UJ
Shimlas 12-58 Maties
Varsity Shield
UFH 28-16 TUT
WSU 20-15 CPUT
UKZN 5-53 UWC