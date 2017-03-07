NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Varsity Cup

WATCH: The most passionate Varsity Cup interview ever!

2017-03-07 10:58
Related Links

Cape Town - Wits captain Constant Beckerling had social media abuzz on Monday night following his passionate, yet hilarious, post-match interview.

The loose forward won the Player that Rocks award following his side’s 22-13 upset win over defending Varsity Cup champions, NWU-Pukke, in Potchefstroom.

Watch the interview in the tweet below:

Varsity Rugby results on Monday night:

Varsity Cup

UP-Tuks 100-0 CUT
NWU-Pukke 13-22 Wits
NMMU Madibaz 28-38 UJ
Shimlas 12-58 Maties

Varsity Shield

UFH 28-16 TUT
WSU 20-15 CPUT
UKZN 5-53 UWC

Read more on:    wits  |  varsity cup  |  constant beckerling  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Lions without Bok stars for Jaguares

2017-03-07 09:22

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Something’s stirring in SA rugby Blitzboks down Fiji for Las Vegas Sevens crown Heyneke’s company shows interest in buying SWD Mallett highlights problem areas for Stormers 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 2
Blitzboks face tricky pool in Canada Specman cracks nod for Vegas Dream Team Mallett: Too much focus on Pollard WRAP: English Premiership WRAP: PSL

Fixtures
13 March 2017
UCT v UJ, Cape Town 16:45
CUT v FNB NWU-Puk, Bloemfontein 18:30
Shimlas v FNB Tuks, Bloemfontein 18:30
Wits v FNB Madibaz, Wits Rugby Stadium 19:00
20 March 2017
UJ v Wits, Johannesburg 16:45
CUT v Maties, Bloemfontein 18:30
FNB Tuks v UCT, Pretoria 19:00
FNB Madibaz v Shimlas, Bloemfontein 19:00
27 March 2017
FNB NWU-Puk v FNB Tuks, Potch 16:45
FNB Madibaz v CUT, Bloemfontein 18:30
Wits v UCT, Wits Rugby Stadium 18:30
Maties v UJ, Stellenbosch 19:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will you be supporting in this year's Varsity Cup competition?

Latest Multimedia

SA charity makes waves at the Laureus Sports Awards
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 