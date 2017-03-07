WATCH: The most passionate Varsity Cup interview ever!

Cape Town - Wits captain Constant Beckerling had social media abuzz on Monday night following his passionate, yet hilarious, post-match interview.

The loose forward won the Player that Rocks award following his side’s 22-13 upset win over defending Varsity Cup champions, NWU-Pukke, in Potchefstroom.

Watch the interview in the tweet below:

Probably the greatest post-match interview you will see this year! @WitsSport captain Constant Beckerling after their win vs FNB Pukke! pic.twitter.com/D0qpzjrp5g — Varsity Cup (@varsitycup) March 6, 2017

Varsity Rugby results on Monday night:

Varsity Cup

UP-Tuks 100-0 CUT

NWU-Pukke 13-22 Wits

NMMU Madibaz 28-38 UJ

Shimlas 12-58 Maties



Varsity Shield

UFH 28-16 TUT

WSU 20-15 CPUT

UKZN 5-53 UWC