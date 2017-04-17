NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Varsity Cup

Varsity Cup Dream Team 2017 announced

2017-04-17 21:05
Francois Pienaar (File)
Cape Town - Following the final of the 2017 Varsity Cup at the Tuks Stadium on Monday night, Varsity Cup founding member Francois Pienaar announced the 23-man Dream Team to face the Junior Springboks on Tuesday, April 25 at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch.

Kick-off will be at 19:00.

The team was selected by a panel of independent selectors, who decided which players have been stand-out performers in their respective positions throughout the competition.

The team will be coached by the winning Varsity Cup coach.

Varsity Cup Dream Team:

15 Craig Barry (Maties - captain), 14 Sibahle Maxwane (UP-Tuks), 13 Aphiwe Dyantyi (UJ), 12 Impi Visser (UP-Tuks), 11 Duncan Saal (Maties), 10 Tinus De Beer (UP-Tuks), 9 Andrew Warner (UP-Tuks), 8 Kevin Kaba (Madibaz), 7 Kobus van Dyk (Maties), 6 Daniël Maartens (Shimlas), 5 Loftus Morrison (NWU-Pukke), 4 Aston Fortuin (UP-Tuks), 3 Neethling Fouche (UP-Tuks), 2 Wilmar Arnoldi (NWU-Pukke), 1 Andrew Beerwinkel (UP-Tuks)

Substitutes: 16 Johannes Snyman (UJ), 17 Luvuyo Pupuma (Wits), 18 Nico Du Plessis (UJ), 19 Johan Momsen (Maties), 20 Phumzile Maqondwana (Shimlas), 21 Herchele Jantjes (UWC), 22 Ernst Stapelberg (Maties), 23 Michal Hazner (Maties)

Coach: Pote Human (UP-Tuks)

Assistant coaches: Denzil Frans (UP-Tuks) and Bevan Fortuin (UP-Tuks)

Team manager: Quintin van Rooyen (Maties)

Physiotherapist: Robyn Phillips (Wits)

Sports Scientist: Jacques Durand (UJ)

