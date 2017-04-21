Late changes to Varsity Cup Dream Team

Cape Town - The much-anticipated match between the Varsity Cup Dream Team and Junior Springboks is set to take place at the Danie Craven Stadium on Tuesday (April 25, 19:00).

Former Springbok captain Francois Pienaar announced a 23-man squad on Monday after the Varsity Cup final between.

Due to provincial commitments and injuries, a number of those named had to withdraw.

Nico du Plessis (UJ) moves to tighthead, replacing Neethling Fouché (Tuks), who had to withdraw due to surgery. Dillon Bakos (UJ) moves to the bench (No 18).

Phumzile Maqondwana (Shimlas) moves to No 7, replacing Kobus van Dyk (Maties) who has franchise commitments.

Chris Massyn, who captained Tuks to their glorious Varsity Cup title on Monday, joins the Dream Team on the bench.

Varsity Cup Dream Team:

15 Craig Barry (Maties - captain), 14 Sibahle Maxwane (UP-Tuks), 13 Aphiwe Dyantyi (UJ), 12 Impi Visser (UP-Tuks), 11 Duncan Saal (Maties), 10 Tinus De Beer (UP-Tuks), 9 Andrew Warner (UP-Tuks), 8 Kevin Kaba (Madibaz), 7 Phumzile Maqondwana (Shimlas), 6 Daniël Maartens (Shimlas), 5 Loftus Morrison (NWU-Pukke), 4 Aston Fortuin (UP-Tuks), 3 Nico du Plessis (UJ), 2 Wilmar Arnoldi (NWU-Pukke), 1 Andrew Beerwinkel (UP-Tuks)

Substitutes: 16 Johannes Snyman (UJ), 17 Luvuyo Pupuma (Wits), 18 Dillon Bakos (UJ), 19 Johan Momsen (Maties), 20 Chris Massyn (UP-Tuks), 21 Herchele Jantjes (UWC), 22 Ernst Stapelberg (Maties), 23 Michal Hazner (Maties)

Coach: Pote Human (UP-Tuks)

Assistant coaches: Denzil Frans (UP-Tuks) and Bevan Fortuin (UP-Tuks)

Team manager: Melaki Gunter (Maties)

Physiotherapist: Robyn Phillips (Wits)

Sports Scientist: Jacobus Johannes Durand (UJ)

Junior Springboks XV:

15 Gianni Lombard (Wits), 14 Manie Libbok (UP-Tuks), 13 Stedman Gans (UP-Tuks), 12 Wayne van der Bank, 11 Wandisile Simelane (Wits), 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Embrose Papier (UP-Tuks), 8 Len Massyn (Wits), 7 Muller Uys, 6 Zain Davids (captain), 5 Ruben van Heerden (UP-Tuks), 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Carlü Sadie, 2 Johan Grobbelaar (UP-Tuks), 1 Kwenso Blose (Shimlas)

Substitutes: 16 PJ Botha, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp (UP-Tuks), 18 Wikus Groenewald (Maties), 19 Hendre Stassen (UP-Tuks), 20 Nama Xaba (UCT), 21 Hacjivah Dayimani, 22 Rewan Kruger (Shimlas), 23 Jean-Luc Cilliers

