NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    We’re grateful for the victory - Ackermann

    2017-03-27 14:37

    Brenden Nel - SuperSport

    Johannesburg - Lions coach Johan Ackermann pronounced himself satisfied with his team’s win over the Southern Kings on Saturday, but not with their performance.

    According to the supersport.com website, Ackermann credited the Kings for a brave performance, especially in the second half where they made the more fancied Lions look flat-footed and out of sorts, but the team was never in danger of losing a fixture they wanted and succeeded in getting a bonus point from.

    After leading 35-12 at halftime after a massive first half blitz, the Lions shut up shop in the second half and were uncharacteristically bad, allowing the Kings to dominate most of the half before scoring near the end of the game to ensure they took full points from the fixture.

    Ackermann though, isn’t happy – although he did have a wry smile that this could well be the best result for the team ahead of Saturday’s showdown with the Cell C Sharks, as his team got what they wanted, but still have a lot to work on before they take on their nearest rivals in the African conference.

    “We’re grateful for the victory. We can’t take anything for granted and the Kings have definitely improved, they are getting better and there are great players all over. We didn’t have a great week of preparation and there was a stomach bug going through the team so we had to cancel Thursday’s practice. We didn’t want to underestimate them and they started well with that charge down. It was a good fightback and some great rugby in the first half but the second half was disappointing.

    “We lost our intensity - your focus - we made a lot of handling errors. We kicked when we should have passed.

    “There were a lot of things to work on but in hindsight it was the perfect result if you have things to work on and you get the bonus point.

    “ If you walked away from here with a bigger margin you will perhaps have taken it for granted that things will happen.

    “If we play like that against a New Zealand side we probably would have got punished. It shows you we have to lift our game.”

    Lions captain Warren Whiteley said the team was “quite fortunate” in the second half and couldn’t quite pinpoint how they lost their intensity in the last 40 minutes.

    “The Kings played with great intensity in that second half and if it wasn’t for them losing possession at certain times they probably would have scored. We were quite fortunate there,” Whiteley said.

    “We just lost our intensity, we weren’t playing with the same intensity as the first half. We weren’t getting quick ball, we were disrupted at the breakdown and our finishing wasn’t great.

    “Credit to the team. I’m still very proud of the team and we had to score that try to get a bonus point. We know that later in the competition bonus points are worth their weight in gold.

    “It was crucial to get that bonus point. They had an opportunity to take it away from us at the end. We know we need a much better effort next week against a quality Sharks team.”

    The Lions will regroup on Monday and start preparing for the showdown against the Sharks.

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Cheetahs look to 'control the...
    Lions v Sharks: Why stakes have soared
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    Bulls' Marais faces toughest week of...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    31 March 2017
    • Highlanders v Rebels, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    01 April 2017
    • Blues v Force, Eden Park 06:15
    • Chiefs v Bulls, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:35
    • Reds v Hurricanes, Suncorp Stadium 10:45
    • Stormers v Cheetahs, Cape Town 15:05
    • Lions v Sharks, Emirates Airlines Park 17:15
    02 April 2017
    • Waratahs v Crusaders, Allianz Stadium 08:05
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    06 August 2016
    30 July 2016
    23 July 2016
    22 July 2016
    16 July 2016
    15 July 2016
    09 July 2016
    08 July 2016
    02 July 2016
    01 July 2016
    29 May 2016
    28 May 2016
    27 May 2016
    21 May 2016
    20 May 2016
    14 May 2016
    13 May 2016
    07 May 2016
    06 May 2016
    30 April 2016
    29 April 2016
    24 April 2016
    23 April 2016
    22 April 2016
    16 April 2016
    15 April 2016
    09 April 2016
    08 April 2016
    03 April 2016
    02 April 2016
    01 April 2016
    27 March 2016
    26 March 2016
    25 March 2016
    19 March 2016
    18 March 2016
    12 March 2016
    11 March 2016
    05 March 2016
    04 March 2016
    27 February 2016
    26 February 2016
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 5

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 5 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     