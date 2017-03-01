Weeks re-signs with Rebels

Cape Town - Melbourne Rebels prop Laurie Weeks has recommitted to the franchise with the announcement of a two-year contract extension on Wednesday.



The 30-year-old was the first player to sign for the club in 2011 and will remain a Rebel until at least 2019 after putting pen to paper.

"Laurie is the heart and soul of the Melbourne Rebels," head coach Tony McGahan told the Rebels website.

"Laurie has developed into a genuine leader at the club and continues to be a role model for his peers with the dedication, spirit and attitude he brings to the Rebels organisation on and off the field every day."

Melbourne Rebels Managing Director Andrew Cox said Weeks, the only remaining foundation player, is highly respected across the entire organisation.

"Laurie epitomises the Melbourne Rebels so we’re thrilled that he has recommitted to the club for another two years," Cox said.

"Laurie's contribution to the Melbourne Rebels over the last seven years can't be underestimated and as the only remaining foundation player he will continue to play a significant role in guiding the club into an exciting future."

Weeks said: "The decision to re-sign with the Rebels was an easy one, I love Melbourne and I love the team.

"I'm incredibly proud to see how far this team has come from humble beginnings to genuine contenders every time we take the field and I look forward to being a part of an exciting future for the Melbourne Rebels."

The Rebels travel to Wellington to play the Hurricanes in Week 2 Super Rugby action on Friday.

Kick-off is at 06:15 (SA time).