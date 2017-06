WATCH: Is this the best ever drop goal in Super Rugby history?

Cape Town - Replacement Crusaders flyhalf Mitchell Hunt’s last-gasp drop goal to win their match against the Highlanders will go down as one of - if not the - greatest drop goals in Super Rugby history.

With the scores level at 22-all, Hunt's out-of-the-blue effort from 43m out left the men from Dunedin stunned.

WATCH Hunt's miracle kick in the video below and decide for yourself: