Waratahs win as Rebels implode in Melbourne

Cape Town - The Rebels blew a commanding half-time lead to leave the Waratahs victorious in their Australian Vodacom Super Rugby derby in Melbourne on Friday.



The Waratahs won 32-25 after training 25-6 at half-time.

The Waratahs scored four tries by flank Ned Hanigan, wing Reece Robinson, replacement Michael Wells and centre David Horwitz. Flyhalf Bernard Foley added three conversions and two penalties.

The Rebels replied with three tries through centres Reece Hodge (2) and Tom English. Hodge was also on target with two conversions and two penalties for a personal haul of 20 points.

The Waratahs picked up four points for their victory and moved to second in the Australian Conference.

The Rebels left with a single point for losing by seven or fewer points, and remained bottom in the Australian Conference.

In next weekend's Round 6 action, the Waratahs welcome the Crusaders to Sydney (Sunday, April 2 at 08:05 SA time), while the Rebels travel to Dunedin to play the Highlanders (Friday, March 31 at 08:35 SA time).

Teams:

Rebels



15 Jack Debreczeni, 14 Marika Koroibete, 13 Tom English, 12 Reece Hodge, 11 Sefa Naivalu, 10 Jackson Garden-Bachop, 9 Nic Stirzaker (captain), 8 Amanaki Mafi, 7 Colby Fainga’a, 6 Jordy Reid, 5 Steve Cummins, 4 Culum Retallick, 3 Laurie Weeks, 2 James Hanson, 1 Fereti Sa’aga

Substitutes (one to be omitted): 16 Pat Leafa, 17 Tom Moloney, 18 Tyrel Lomax, 19 Dominic Day, 20 Lopeti Timani, 21 Jake Schatz, 22 Ben Meehan, 23 Mitch Inman, 24 Ben Volavola



Waratahs

15 Israel Folau, 14 Reece Robinson, 13 Rob Horne, 12 David Horwitz, 11 Andrew Kellaway, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Jake Gordon, 8 Jed Holloway, 7 Michael Hooper, 6 Ned Hanigan, 5 Will Skelton, 4 Dean Mumm, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Tolu Latu, 1 Tom Robertson

Substitutes: 16 Damien Fitzpatrick, 17 Paddy Ryan, 18 David Lolohea, 19 David McDuling, 20 Michael Wells, 21 Nick Phipps, 22 Cam Clark, 23 Taqele Naiyaravoro