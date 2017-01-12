NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Waratahs training with 13 players

    2017-01-12 20:52
    Post a comment

    Cape Town - Waratahs defence coach Nathan Grey has revealed his squad is training with 14 men to prepare for playing under the stricter laws this year.

    Grey told The Sydney Morning Herald they've even dropped their numbers to 13 in order to become familiar with the probability of cards.

    "In terms of management from a coach's perspective, you've got to prepare a bit more for having 14 guys on the field because it's going to happen," he said.

    "They've said those accidental things that happen you're going to get carded for, so you need to prepare that way to have 14 or 13 guys on the field a little bit more. You've got to make sure you're ready for that."

    Grey added that he is a supporter of the changes but hopes that officials follow the same procedure when it comes to punishing players.

    "The golden question is the consistency around how they deliver on that," he said.

    "It's going to be hard, but I think the reasonings around why they've done it and why it's in place is the right reason. They're trying to do the right things by the players, which is great, and the referees and the administration side of things, they've done a really thorough process and they're delivering it in a way that makes us confident as coaches to say 'OK, that's what they've said they're going to be looking at, and what the expectation is around that'.

    "There's going to be some feeling out during the trials and into the first couple of rounds of Super [Rugby], but the consistency is the biggest thing and that's all you hope for."

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Larkham still in search of new skipper
    Kings coach pleased with pre-season...
    Lions to face 'Barbarian' outfit
    Chiefs sorry over female parking...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    23 February 2017
    • Rebels v Blues, AAMI Park 10:45
    24 February 2017
    • Highlanders v Chiefs, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    • Reds v Sharks, Suncorp Stadium 11:00
    25 February 2017
    • Sunwolves v Hurricanes, Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium 06:15
    • Crusaders v Brumbies, AMI Stadium 08:35
    • Waratahs v Force, Allianz Stadium 10:45
    • Cheetahs v Lions, Toyota Stadium 15:05
    • Kings v Jaguares, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 17:15
    • Stormers v Bulls, Cape Town 19:30
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    06 August 2016
    30 July 2016
    23 July 2016
    22 July 2016
    16 July 2016
    15 July 2016
    09 July 2016
    08 July 2016
    02 July 2016
    01 July 2016
    29 May 2016
    28 May 2016
    27 May 2016
    21 May 2016
    20 May 2016
    14 May 2016
    13 May 2016
    07 May 2016
    06 May 2016
    30 April 2016
    29 April 2016
    24 April 2016
    23 April 2016
    22 April 2016
    16 April 2016
    15 April 2016
    09 April 2016
    08 April 2016
    03 April 2016
    02 April 2016
    01 April 2016
    27 March 2016
    26 March 2016
    25 March 2016
    19 March 2016
    18 March 2016
    12 March 2016
    11 March 2016
    05 March 2016
    04 March 2016
    27 February 2016
    26 February 2016
    View complete results

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby final

    “Sport24’s Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the Super Rugby final between the Hurricanes and Lions.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Jake White will leave his job as Montpellier coach next year. Where would you like to see the former Springbok coach, coach next?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     