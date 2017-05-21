NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Waratahs tame Rebels in Sydney

    2017-05-21 09:57

    Cape Town - The Waratahs have easily beaten the Rebels in an all Australian Super Rugby derby, running out 50-23 winners in Sydney.

    As it happened: Waratahs v Rebels

    The Waratahs started the far stronger of the two teams, running in four tries in the first half through Nick Phipps, Dean Mumm, Ned Hanigan and Israel Folau. The score could have even been higher than 24-11 at the break if Bernard Foley had not left his kicking boots at home with the pivot only managing two conversions. 

    The Rebels managed a first half try through Amanaki Mafi while Ben Volavola added two penalties. 

    In the second half, the Rebels closed the gap thanks to two tries from Jonah Placid with a Folau effort bringing the Waratahs their first points after the break. 

    With 20 minutes to go, the visitors were in the game at 29-23 but the homeside sprung into action, running in further tries from Michael Hooper, Damien Fitzpatrick and Bryce Hegarty, all converted by Foley to help the home side reached the half-century mark. 

    Next week the Waratahs are away to the Highlanders while the Rebels welcome the unbeaten Crusaders.

    Scores

    Waratahs

    Tries: Nick Phipps, Dean Mumm, Ned Hanigan, Israel Folau (2), Michael Hooper, Damien Fitzpatrick, Bryce Hegarty

    Conversions: Bernard Foley (5)

    Rebels

    Tries: Amanaki Mafi, Jonah Placid (2)

    Conversions: Ben Volavola

    Penalties: Ben Volavola (2)

    Teams

    Waratahs

    15 Israel Folau, 14 Taqele Naiyaravoro, 13 Rob Horne, 12 David Horwitz, 11 Cam Clark, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Nick Phipps, 8 Michael Wells, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Ned Hanigan, 5 Will Skelton, 4 Dean Mumm, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Tolu Latu, 1 Tom Robertson 

    Substitutes: 16 Damien Fitzpatrick, 17 Paddy Ryan, 18 Angus Taavao, 19 David McDuling, 20 Jed Holloway, 21 Jake Gordon, 22 Bryce Hegarty, 23 Irae Simone

    Rebels

    15 Ben Volavola, 14 Jack Maddocks, 13 Mitch Inman, 12 Reece Hodge (captain), 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Jackson Garden-Bachop, 9 Ben Meehan, 8 Amanaki Mafi, 7 Sean McMahon, 6 Lopeti Timani, 5 Steve Cummins, 4 Culum Retallick, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 James Hanson, 1 Toby Smith

    Substitutes: 16 Siliva Siliva, 17 Fereti Sa’aga, 18 Laurie Weeks, 19 Esei Haangana, 20 Colby Fainga’a, 21 Harrison Goddard, 22 Sione Tuipulotu, 23 Jonah Placid

