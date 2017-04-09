NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Waratahs prop Kepu banned for Kings clash

    2017-04-09 23:30

    Cape Town - Sekope Kepu has accepted that he should be further sanctioned by the SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee following a hearing under SANZAAR Judicial Rule 6.1.

    Kepu was issued a warning by the Citing Commissioner during the Waratahs' Round 7 Super Rugby clash against the Hurricanes in Wellington last Friday.

    That warning was Kepu's third offence after receiving yellow cards in both Rounds 1 and 2 this season.

    The SANZAAR Judicial Rules in Section 8 of the Tournament Manual state:

    SANZAAR Judicial Rule 6.1

    A Player who has received three yellow cards or three Warnings (or any combination thereof) arising from matches in the same Super Rugby Competition shall be required to appear before the Foul Play Review Committee appointed for the Match during which he last offended. At the same time as notification of the details of his hearing pursuant to Rule 4.1, the Player shall be sent copies of the Match Officials' Reports in relation to each incident and be advised that the purpose of the hearing before the Foul Play Review Committee is to consider the circumstances in which each yellow card and/or Warning was imposed and determine whether any further penalty should be imposed on him by reason of his persistent foul play, or the matter referred to a full hearing, pursuant to Rule 7.

    Kepu has been suspended from all forms of the game for one week, up to and including Friday, April 21, 2017.

    The Waratahs have a bye in Round 8, and as a result Kepu will serve his suspension in his next scheduled match in Round 9 against the Kings in Sydney.

    The SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee of Nigel Hampton QC (chairperson), Stephen Hardy and John Langford assessed the case.

    In his finding, Foul Play Review Committee Chairman Nigel Hampton QC ruled the following: 

    "The Foul Play Review Committee conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence on all three incidents, including video and additional evidence, as well as evidence from the player and submissions from his legal representative, Anthony Black SC." 
     
    "With respect to sanction the Foul Play Review Committee deemed that a one week sanction was appropriate due to a number of factors including the fact the player had committed three qualifying offences in a relatively short period of time, the fact the player was put on notice after receiving his second yellow card and the similarity of the offences committed by the player in the first two yellow cards and the foul play aspect of the third."

    "There were mitigating factors that were also considered which included the player's excellent judicial record spanning a long career and his early acceptance of the suspension."

    "The player is therefore suspended for one week, up to and including the Waratahs' next scheduled match on Friday, April 21, 2017.”

    All SANZAAR disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the Foul Play Review Committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

    For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the player appearing must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the Foul Play Review Committee.

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    SBW logo cover-up a 'conscientious...
    SA’s 2-team cut … now for bunfight!
    Kings respond to Super Rugby...
    SA Rugby responds to decision to cut...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    14 April 2017
    • Crusaders v Sunwolves, AMI Stadium 09:35
    15 April 2017
    • Reds v Kings, Suncorp Stadium 07:05
    • Blues v Hurricanes, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Brumbies, AAMI Park 11:45
    • Cheetahs v Chiefs, Toyota Stadium 15:05
    • Stormers v Lions, Cape Town 17:15
    • Bulls v Jaguares, Loftus Versfeld 19:30
    21 April 2017
    • Hurricanes v Brumbies, McLean Park 09:35
    • Waratahs v Kings, Allianz Stadium 11:45
    • Lions v Jaguares, Emirates Airlines Park 19:00
    View complete fixtures


    Results

    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    06 August 2016
    30 July 2016
    23 July 2016
    22 July 2016
    16 July 2016
    15 July 2016
    09 July 2016
    08 July 2016
    02 July 2016
    01 July 2016
    29 May 2016
    28 May 2016
    27 May 2016
    21 May 2016
    20 May 2016
    14 May 2016
    13 May 2016
    07 May 2016
    06 May 2016
    30 April 2016
    29 April 2016
    24 April 2016
    23 April 2016
    22 April 2016
    16 April 2016
    15 April 2016
    09 April 2016
    08 April 2016
    03 April 2016
    02 April 2016
    01 April 2016
    27 March 2016
    26 March 2016
    25 March 2016
    19 March 2016
    18 March 2016
    12 March 2016
    11 March 2016
    05 March 2016
    04 March 2016
    27 February 2016
    26 February 2016
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 6

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 6 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     