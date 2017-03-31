NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Waratahs pick rookie 10 for Crusaders clash

    2017-03-31 09:42

    Cape Town - Waratahs boss Daryl Gibson has named his side for Sunday's clash with the Crusaders in Sydney with Mack Mason set to make his Super Rugby debut when he steps into the No 10 jersey with Bernard Foley ruled out.

    Kick-off is at 08:05 SA time.

    "Mack’s a really calm, cool-headed young kid. We brought him down last year in November and has been working really well and he’s really earnt an opportunity to start for us," said Gibson.

    "He has been one of the top performers for the Australian Under-20’s, he’s had that experience down at the (Melbourne Storm - NRL), so he’s certainly had a widened and varied pathway to us and I’m really looking forward to him going on Sunday."

    Mason was one of the stand out players part of the Australian Under-20 side in 2016 that went on to claim victory against New Zealand.

    Further changes will see Rio Olympian Cam Clark starting at fullback with Israel Folau moving back into the centres, as Rob Horne has been ruled out due to a low grade hamstring injury.

    “Cam has been one of those guys who have been toiling away in the background - I’ve been really impressed with his performances coming off the bench,” added Gibson.

    “Certainly with Rob Horne’s injury it’s a necessity to make that change for us, pushing Israel up.

    “It’s a great opportunity for a young guy to really nail down that position and see what he can do at this level.

    Looking ahead to Sunday, Gibson stressed the importance of a full eighty-minute performance from the home side.

    "The games they have played, they’ve been behind in three of those and have come storming to win," he said. So we know if we are going to beat them we have got to play for 80 minutes and be right in there for the whole fight.”

    Teams:

    Waratahs

    15 Cam Clark, 14 Reece Robinson, 13 Israel Folau, 12 David Horwitz, 11 Andrew Kellaway, 10 Mack Mason, 9 Jake Gordon, 8 Jed Holloway, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Ned Hanigan, 5 Will Skelton, 4 Dean Mumm, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Tolu Latu, 1 Tom Robertson

    Substitutes: 16 Damien Fitzpatrick, 17 Paddy Ryan, 18 David Lolohea, 19 David McDuling, 20 Michael Wells, 21 Nick Phipps, 22 Irae Simone, 23 Taqele Naiyaravoro

    Crusaders

    15 David Havili, 14 Digby Ioane, 13 Tim Bateman, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 George Bridge,10 Mitchell Hunt, 9 Mitchell Drummond, 8 Whetu Douglas, 7 Matt Todd, 6 Jordan Taufua, 5 Sam Whitelock (captain), 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody

    Substitutes:16 Ben Funnell, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Michael Alaalatoa, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Bryn Hall, 22 Marty McKenzie, 23 Manasa Mataele

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Franco pleads for Cheetahs to stay in...
    Highlanders of old rout Rebels
    Franco Smith chats to Sport24
    Lions v Sharks: The fury of Faf?

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    01 April 2017
    • Blues v Force, Eden Park 06:15
    • Chiefs v Bulls, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:35
    • Reds v Hurricanes, Suncorp Stadium 10:45
    • Stormers v Cheetahs, Cape Town 15:05
    • Lions v Sharks, Emirates Airlines Park 17:15
    02 April 2017
    • Waratahs v Crusaders, Allianz Stadium 08:05
    07 April 2017
    • Hurricanes v Waratahs, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    View complete fixtures


    Results

    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    06 August 2016
    30 July 2016
    23 July 2016
    22 July 2016
    16 July 2016
    15 July 2016
    09 July 2016
    08 July 2016
    02 July 2016
    01 July 2016
    29 May 2016
    28 May 2016
    27 May 2016
    21 May 2016
    20 May 2016
    14 May 2016
    13 May 2016
    07 May 2016
    06 May 2016
    30 April 2016
    29 April 2016
    24 April 2016
    23 April 2016
    22 April 2016
    16 April 2016
    15 April 2016
    09 April 2016
    08 April 2016
    03 April 2016
    02 April 2016
    01 April 2016
    27 March 2016
    26 March 2016
    25 March 2016
    19 March 2016
    18 March 2016
    12 March 2016
    11 March 2016
    05 March 2016
    04 March 2016
    27 February 2016
    26 February 2016
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 5

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 5 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     