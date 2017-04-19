Waratahs name side for Kings visit
2017-04-19 13:47
Cape Town - Rob Horne has recovered from injury and has been included in
the Waratahs' starting line-up for their clash with the Southern Kings in
Sydney on Friday.
Kick-off is at 11:45 (SA time).
Horne has been picked at outside centre while Israel Folau moves to fullback.
Moving into the starting line-up at lock is David McDuling, while Dean Mumm moves to the bench.
Angus Ta’avao will also make his return after being sidelined for six months when he broke his leg during the NRC semi-final.
Andrew Kellaway has been sidelined after sustaining a fracture of the hyoid bone on the weekend while playing in club rugby.
He was admitted to hospital for observation and while he won't require surgery, it will rule him out for 3-6 weeks.
Teams:
Waratahs
15 Israel Folau, 14 Taqele
Naiyaravoro, 13 Rob Horne, 12 David Horwitz, 11 Cam Clark, 10 Bernard
Foley, 9 Jake Gordon, 8 Michael Wells, 7 Michael Hooper, 6 Ned Hanigan, 5
Will Skelton, 4 David McDuling, 3 Tom Robertson, 2 Tolu Latu, 1 Paddy
Ryan
Substitutes:16. Hugh Roach, 17. Angus Ta'avao, 18. David
Lolohea, 19. Dean Mumm, 20. Jed Holloway, 21. Nick Phipps, 22. Bryce
Hegarty, 23. Harry Jones
Kings
15 Masixole Banda, 14 Wandile Mjekevu,
13 Berton Klaasen, 12 Luzuko Vulindlu, 11 Makazole
Mapimpi, 10 Lionel Cronje (captain), 9 Louis Schreuder,
8 Andisa Ntsila, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Chris Cloete,
5 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 4 Irne Herbst, 3 Ross
Geldenhuys, 2 Michael Willemse, 1 Justin Forwood
Substitutes:16 Kurt Haupt, 17 Schalk van der Merwe, 18
Dayan van der Westhuizen, 19 Mzwanele Zito, 20 Ruaan Lerm/Martin Bezuidenhout,
21 Johan Steyn, 22 Stokkies Hanekom, 23 Pieter-Steyn de Wet