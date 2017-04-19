Waratahs name side for Kings visit

Cape Town - Rob Horne has recovered from injury and has been included in the Waratahs' starting line-up for their clash with the Southern Kings in Sydney on Friday.

Kick-off is at 11:45 (SA time).

Horne has been picked at outside centre while Israel Folau moves to fullback.

Moving into the starting line-up at lock is David McDuling, while Dean Mumm moves to the bench.

Angus Ta’avao will also make his return after being sidelined for six months when he broke his leg during the NRC semi-final.

Andrew Kellaway has been sidelined after sustaining a fracture of the hyoid bone on the weekend while playing in club rugby.

He was admitted to hospital for observation and while he won't require surgery, it will rule him out for 3-6 weeks.

Teams:

Waratahs



15 Israel Folau, 14 Taqele Naiyaravoro, 13 Rob Horne, 12 David Horwitz, 11 Cam Clark, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Jake Gordon, 8 Michael Wells, 7 Michael Hooper, 6 Ned Hanigan, 5 Will Skelton, 4 David McDuling, 3 Tom Robertson, 2 Tolu Latu, 1 Paddy Ryan

Substitutes:16. Hugh Roach, 17. Angus Ta'avao, 18. David Lolohea, 19. Dean Mumm, 20. Jed Holloway, 21. Nick Phipps, 22. Bryce Hegarty, 23. Harry Jones

Kings



15 Masixole Banda, 14 Wandile Mjekevu, 13 Berton Klaasen, 12 Luzuko Vulindlu, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Lionel Cronje (captain), 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Andisa Ntsila, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Chris Cloete, 5 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 4 Irne Herbst, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Michael Willemse, 1 Justin Forwood

Substitutes:16 Kurt Haupt, 17 Schalk van der Merwe, 18 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 19 Mzwanele Zito, 20 Ruaan Lerm/Martin Bezuidenhout, 21 Johan Steyn, 22 Stokkies Hanekom, 23 Pieter-Steyn de Wet