Waratahs' Kepu warned over tackle

Cape Town - Waratahs prop Sekope Kepu has been issued with a Citing Commissioner warning for contravening Law 10.4(e) Dangerous tackling of an opponent.



The incident occurred in the 27th minute of the match between the Hurricanes and Waratahs played at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday.

A warning may be issued by the SANZAAR Citing Commissioner for foul play incidents that are very close to, but in his opinion do not meet the red card threshold for citings.

In receiving this warning, Kepu has received his third yellow card/warning offence for the competition and will appear before the foul play review committee.

Kepu was awarded a yellow card in Round 1, a yellow card in Round 2 and a warning in Round 7.

The SANZAAR Judicial Rules in Section 8 of the Tournament Manual state: A player who has received three yellow cards or three warnings (or any combination thereof) arising from matches in the same Super Rugby competition shall be required to appear before the Foul Play Review Committee appointed for the match during which he last offended.



At the same time as notification of the details of his hearing pursuant to Rule 4.1, the Player shall be sent copies of the Match Officials' Reports in relation to each incident and be advised that the purpose of the hearing before the Foul Play Review Committee is to consider the circumstances in which each yellow card and/or Warning was imposed and determine whether any further penalty should be imposed on him by reason of his persistent foul play, or the matter referred to a full hearing, pursuant to Rule 7.

The case is to be considered in the first instance by the SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee which will take place on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 11:00 (SA time) via video-conference.