Waratahs 'in a hole' after Brumbies loss

Cape Town - Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson admitted his side's home loss to the Brumbies has put them in a difficult position.

The Sydneysiders went down to the Brumbies 28-12 in Sydney after two late tries from Henry Speight which means the 'Tahs have lost three of their opening four games in Super Rugby 2017.

Gibson blamed inconsistency for the loss while congratulating the winning side.

"That puts us into a real hole, we're in a real battle again and that's down to our own doing," he told the Canberra Times.

"We've got no one else to blame but ourselves.

"Credit to the Brumbies, they got the points, got the job done well. Things aren't working currently so we're going to have to look at what we're going to change to get them clicking.

"[We are] just really inconsistent at the moment. Trying to piece that together and put together a sustained pressure at every area, whether that be set-piece, defence, kicking, just trying to make sure each individual is performing well and at the moment we're struggling to get that consistency across the whole board."

The Waratahs boss also blamed their set pieces after failing to utilise the opportunities.

"We lost four lineouts in the second spell and failed to convert any pressure into any points," said Gibson.

"Scrum later on came under pressure, we conceded some penalties, so that's disappointing. We can't continue to shoot ourselves in the foot each week through our own inaccuracies and succumbing to pressure at set-piece time."