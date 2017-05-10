NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    ‘Wallabies can test All Blacks despite Super woes’

    2017-05-10 12:45

    Sydney - Australia can still challenge the All Blacks this season despite the nation's abysmal record against New Zealand teams in Super Rugby, Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has said.

    The five Australian sides have lost all 17 Super Rugby matches against their New Zealand counterparts and chances to break the drought are fast running out.

    "I can understand why people might think it's all doom and gloom – a hundred per cent," Cheika said in comments published by The Australian newspaper on Wednesday.

    "But it's not from my perspective.

    "I know the Super Rugby form from our teams hasn't been brilliant. No one can argue with that, but there's been some good performances.

    "We've been watching players individually in detail, not just the established guys but the new ones too, and there's plenty to like."

    Cheika led the Waratahs to the Super Rugby title in 2014 but it has been downhill for the Australian conference since, as New Zealand has gone from strength to strength.

    Australia's teams managed only three wins against New Zealand opponents in Super Rugby last year, which preceded the Wallabies' 3-0 thrashing by the All Blacks in the annual Bledisloe Cup series.

    New Zealand's dominance has raised grave concerns about the state of the game in Australia, where Super Rugby coaches have backed calls for a national conclave to help halt the slump at provincial level.

    The Wallabies were whitewashed 3-0 by Eddie Jones's England in last year's June internationals but face more modest opponents next month in Fiji, Scotland and Italy.

    Cheika said he would use the matches to bed down a new generation of players that would carry through to the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

    "We started this last year and copped a bit of grief with our mixed results, about 50 percent (winning record), but with the ­experience they've gained and a little bit of hardship, I think they'll be better," he said.

    "I know people will say 'yeah, yeah, yeah', but we've got a good bunch of young guys in this (World Cup) cycle. Now it's all about creating that competition and putting the squeeze on the older, established guys."

    Cheika conceded there was a lot of work to be done before the Wallabies face the All Blacks in their Bledisloe Cup opener in Sydney on August 19, also the teams' first match of the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship tournament.

    "We have to change a few things, change attitudes and mindsets, but I still believe strongly in the guys we've got."

    Read More On:  super rugby michael cheika rugby

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Sharks wary of Cloete threat for Kings
    Cheetahs name team for Blues tussle
    Sharks heeding Kings lesson
    Blues boosted by Tuipulotu return

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 12 May 2017
    • Blues v Cheetahs, Eden Park 09:35
    • Brumbies v Lions, GIO Stadium 11:45
    Saturday, 13 May 2017
    • Crusaders v Hurricanes, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Rebels v Reds, AAMI Park 11:45
    • Bulls v Highlanders, Loftus Versfeld 15:05
    • Kings v Sharks, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 17:15
    • Jaguares v Force, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 19 May 2017
    • Chiefs v Crusaders, Suva 09:35
    • Stormers v Blues, Cape Town 19:00
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    06 May 2017
    05 May 2017
    30 April 2017
    29 April 2017
    28 April 2017
    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 11

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 11 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     