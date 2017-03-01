NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Venter not yet fit to face Bulls

    2017-03-01 10:09

    Cape Town - Cheetahs captain Francois Venter will not be ready when the men from Bloemfontein host the Bulls in a Super Rugby clash on Saturday.

    The Springbok centre underwent an ankle operation in Johannesburg late last year, having injured his ankle in the Currie Cup.

    He recovered sufficiently to tour with the Springboks in Europe late last year, but the injury flared up again on the tour.

    Reports earlier this year indicated that Venter would only miss the Cheetahs’ Super Rugby opener against the Lions last weekend, but he will now sit out another week.

    “The ankle feels good, but at this stage I won’t be able to play this weekend. I’m already doing some running, but I’m not ready yet,” Venter told Netwerk24 on Tuesday.

    The plan is now for Venter to return to action against Sunwolves in Bloemfontein on March 11.

    The 25-year-old made his Test debut against England at Twickenham last November, and also played in the internationals against Italy and Wales.

    In Venter’s absence, hooker Torsten van Jaarsveld is acting as Cheetahs captain.

    They started their Super Rugby campaign with a 28-25 home loss to the Lions last weekend.

    Saturday’s clash against the Bulls is scheduled for 19:30, with coach Franco Smith to name his team on Thursday.

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Kaino, Tuipulotu on bench duty for...
    Chiefs change three for Blues
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    SuperBru Super Rugby Week 2 picks

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    02 March 2017
    • Force v Reds, nib Stadium 12:30
    03 March 2017
    • Chiefs v Blues, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:35
    04 March 2017
    • Hurricanes v Rebels, Westpac Stadium 06:15
    • Highlanders v Crusaders, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    • Brumbies v Sharks, GIO Stadium 10:45
    • Sunwolves v Kings, Singapore National Stadium 12:55
    • Lions v Waratahs, Emirates Airlines Park 15:05
    • Stormers v Jaguares, Cape Town 17:15
    • Cheetahs v Bulls, Toyota Stadium 19:30
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    06 August 2016
    30 July 2016
    23 July 2016
    22 July 2016
    16 July 2016
    15 July 2016
    09 July 2016
    08 July 2016
    02 July 2016
    01 July 2016
    29 May 2016
    28 May 2016
    27 May 2016
    21 May 2016
    20 May 2016
    14 May 2016
    13 May 2016
    07 May 2016
    06 May 2016
    30 April 2016
    29 April 2016
    24 April 2016
    23 April 2016
    22 April 2016
    16 April 2016
    15 April 2016
    09 April 2016
    08 April 2016
    03 April 2016
    02 April 2016
    01 April 2016
    27 March 2016
    26 March 2016
    25 March 2016
    19 March 2016
    18 March 2016
    12 March 2016
    11 March 2016
    05 March 2016
    04 March 2016
    27 February 2016
    26 February 2016
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 1

    “Sport24’s Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 1 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the six South African teams will progress furthest in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     