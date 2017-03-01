Venter not yet fit to face Bulls

Cape Town - Cheetahs captain Francois Venter will not be ready when the men from Bloemfontein host the Bulls in a Super Rugby clash on Saturday.

The Springbok centre underwent an ankle operation in Johannesburg late last year, having injured his ankle in the Currie Cup.

He recovered sufficiently to tour with the Springboks in Europe late last year, but the injury flared up again on the tour.

Reports earlier this year indicated that Venter would only miss the Cheetahs’ Super Rugby opener against the Lions last weekend, but he will now sit out another week.

“The ankle feels good, but at this stage I won’t be able to play this weekend. I’m already doing some running, but I’m not ready yet,” Venter told Netwerk24 on Tuesday.

The plan is now for Venter to return to action against Sunwolves in Bloemfontein on March 11.

The 25-year-old made his Test debut against England at Twickenham last November, and also played in the internationals against Italy and Wales.

In Venter’s absence, hooker Torsten van Jaarsveld is acting as Cheetahs captain.

They started their Super Rugby campaign with a 28-25 home loss to the Lions last weekend.

Saturday’s clash against the Bulls is scheduled for 19:30, with coach Franco Smith to name his team on Thursday.