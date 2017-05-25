NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Unbeaten Crusaders block out title talk

    2017-05-25 21:24

    Wellington - The unbeaten Crusaders have shut out Super Rugby title talk as they grapple with an arduous schedule that has them playing in their fourth country in as many weeks on Saturday.

    The competition leaders are in Melbourne to play the struggling Rebels at the end of a month that has taken them from South Africa, New Zealand, Fiji and now Australia.

    With an 11-point lead in the tough New Zealand conference, only three games left in the regular season and the impending return from injury of All Black Israel Dagg, the Crusaders have reason to feel confident.

    Victory over the Rebels, who have lost all but one game this year, would be win number 13, equalling the record held by the 2002 Crusaders - who featured current coach Scott Robertson.

    But despite dominating the competition, the seven-time champions insist they are not yet thinking about the play-offs.

    "If we are already in them, tell me where and when. Who are we playing?" assistant coach Brad Mooar said, when it was suggested the Crusaders will cruise into the knock-out phase.

    "There is a lot more footy to go yet. We are totally focused on the Rebels this week."

    The Crusaders' focus may be owing to the fact that they still have to play the Highlanders and the Hurricanes again, while their nearest rivals for the coveted top spot, the Lions, have an easier run-in.

    The top South African side, only three points behind the Crusaders, have the Kings this weekend followed by the Sunwolves and Sharks.

    The Crusaders are on 54 points and the Lions 51 while the Hurricanes and Chiefs, both with a game in hand, remain within striking distance on 43.


    In the much-criticised competition format, which guarantees the four conference winners fill the top four places with home advantage in the play-offs, the Stormers (30 points) and Brumbies (23) are ranked third and fourth with the Hurricanes and Chiefs fifth and sixth.

    On Friday, the Chiefs travel to the neighbouring lues whose loss to the Stormers last week saw their play-off hopes replaced by the role of potential spoilers.

    The Blues have not beaten the Chiefs since June 2011, but apart from the notable exception of Jerome Kaino, they will be at near full-strength and with Sonny Bill Williams needing to impress All Blacks selectors before the squad to play the British and Irish Lions next month is finalised.

    The Lions, with captain Warren Whiteley appointed this week as the new Springboks leader, play the Kings in a rare Sunday match for South African teams.

    "It's not ideal," said coach Johan Ackermann whose Lions are looking to extend an 11-match winning streak at their Ellis Park fortress in Johannesburg.

    "The reality is we're in an era of professional sport and if the competition dictates that we play on a Sunday then we will do so."

    The Hurricanes, still without Dane Coles who continues to battle concussion symptoms, are in South Africa to play the Northern Bulls.

    Africa 1 conference leaders, the Stormers, play the Sharks while the Brumbies are in Argentina to face the Jaguares.

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    CONFIRMED: Mitchell set to coach Bulls
    Stormers select new halfback pairing...
    Sharks recall Oosthuizen for Stormers...
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Round 14

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 26 May 2017
    • Blues v Chiefs, Eden Park 09:35
    • Reds v Force, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    Saturday, 27 May 2017
    • Sunwolves v Cheetahs, Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium 07:15
    • Highlanders v Waratahs, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    • Rebels v Crusaders, AAMI Park 11:45
    • Bulls v Hurricanes, Loftus Versfeld 15:05
    • Sharks v Stormers, Growthpoint Kings Park 17:15
    • Jaguares v Brumbies, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Sunday, 28 May 2017
    • Lions v Kings, Emirates Airlines Park 14:30
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    21 May 2017
    20 May 2017
    19 May 2017
    13 May 2017
    12 May 2017
    06 May 2017
    05 May 2017
    30 April 2017
    29 April 2017
    28 April 2017
    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 13

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 13 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     