Tryless Brumbies succumb to the Blues

Cape Town - The Blues have sealed a hard fought 18-12 win over the Brumbies in Canberra, outscoring their opponents by three tries to nil.

As it happened: Brumbies v Blues

The visitors crossed the whitewash once in the first half through Matt Duffie and twice in the second half thanks to Akira Ioane and Melani Nanai.

None of the tries were converted but flyhalf Bryn Gatland did succeed with a penalty kick at goal.

The Brumbies could not pierce the Blues defence and relied on the kicking boot of Wharenui Hawera to stay in the game.

The pivot slotted four penalties, with three coming in the second half to keep the home side in contention.

Next week the Brumbies have a bye while the Blues take on Waratahs in Sydney.

Scorers

Brumbies 12

Penalties: Wharenui Hawera (4)

Blues 18

Tries: Matt Duffie, Akira Ioane, Melani Nanai

Penalty: Bryn Gatland

Teams

Brumbies



15 Tom Banks, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Andrew Smith, 11 James Dargaville, 10 Wharenui Hawera, 9 Joe Powell, 8 Lolo Fakaosilea, 7 Chris Alcock, 6 Scott Fardy, 5 Sam Carter (captain), 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Josh Mann-Rea, 1 Nic Mayhew

Substitutes: 16 Robbie Abel, 17 Ben Alexander, 18 Leslie Leulua’iali’i-Makin, 19 Blake Enever, 20 Jarrad Butler, 21 De Wet Roos, 22 Jordan Jackson-Hope, 23 Aidan Toua

Blues



15 Michael Collins, 14 Matt Duffie, 13 George Moala, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Piers Francis, 9 Augustine Pulu, 8 Akira Ioane, 7 Blake Gibson, 6 Steven Luatua, 5 Scott Scrafton, 4 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 3 Charlie Faumuina, 2 James Parsons (captain), 1 Pauliasi Manu

Substitutes: 16 Matt Moulds, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Sione Mafileo, 19 Leighton Price, 20 Murphy Taramai, 21 Billy Guyton, 22 Bryn Gatland, 23 Melani Nanai