NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Treeby citing highlights questionable officiating

    2017-05-20 12:30

    Garrin Lambley - Sport24 Editor

    Cape Town - Stormers centre Shaun Treeby has been cited for alleged foul play during the Super Rugby match against the Blues at Newlands on Friday night.

    As it happened: Stormers v Blues

    Treeby is alleged to have contravened Law 10.4(e) Dangerous tackling of an Opponent.

    Treeby's arm made contact with the head of Blues flyhalf Piers Francis in the 47th minute, knocking the pivot unconscious.

    Francis was forced to leave the leave on a stretcher, while, unbelievably to those in Blues management, South African referee Jaco van Heerden and compatriot TMO Shaun Veldsman ruled the tackle merited no more than a penalty to the visitors.

    However, despite having access to the same footage as Veldsman in the TMO booth, the Citing Commissioner post-match deemed the incident not only didn't warrant a yellow card, but met the red card threshold for foul play.

    At the time of the incident the Blues led 19-10, but the Stormers would go on to win 30-22.

    The case is to be considered in the first instance by the SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee which will take place on Sunday, May 21 at 11:00 via video-conference.

    All SANZAAR disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the Foul Play Review Committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

    For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the player appearing must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the Foul Play Review Committee.

    Any post-match ban for Treeby will be of little consolation to the Blues, while not for the first time in his TMO career, Veldsman's judgement and competence has once again been called in question.

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    LIVE: Force v Highlanders
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Round 13
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    Cheetahs huff and puff ... and get...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 20 May 2017
    • Force v Highlanders, nib Stadium 11:45
    • Sunwolves v Sharks, Singapore National Stadium 13:55
    • Lions v Bulls, Emirates Airlines Park 17:15
    • Kings v Brumbies, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19:30
    Sunday, 21 May 2017
    • Waratahs v Rebels, Allianz Stadium 08:05
    Friday, 26 May 2017
    • Blues v Chiefs, Eden Park 09:35
    • Reds v Force, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    20 May 2017
    19 May 2017
    13 May 2017
    12 May 2017
    06 May 2017
    05 May 2017
    30 April 2017
    29 April 2017
    28 April 2017
    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 12

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 12 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     