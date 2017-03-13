Top English club chases after Ackermann

Cape Town - Lions coach Johan Ackermann has reportedly been linked with a move to English club Gloucester.

According to the GloucestershireLive website, The Rugby Paper - an English rugby publication - is reporting that the Premiership club have approached Ackermann about replacing Australian Laurie Fisher.

The report states that Ackermann is considering the offer, but he could favour a director of rugby position.

Ackermann, who played 13 Tests for the Springboks, has been head coach of the Lions since 2013, having started as forwards coach of the Lions when New Zealander John Mitchell was the head coach.

Ackermann won the Currie Cup with the Lions in 2015, before steering them to the Super Rugby final last year, where they lost 20-3 to the Hurricanes in Wellington.

