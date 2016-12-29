NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Taute set to extend Munster stay?

    2016-12-29 12:34
    Cape Town - The Stormers might be facing a massive blow to their 2017 Super Rugby campaign, as Munster is close to signing Springbok Jaco Taute for the second-half of the Guinness Pro12 season.

    Munster's director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, has confirmed that the club is requesting an extension to Taute's short-term loan.

    The 25-year-old joined the Irish club on a four-month loan basis in September.

    "It's not signed off but obviously as David (Nucifora) mentioned last week we're discussing it with both David and Western Province, or the Stormers, and on our side at Munster," Erasmus told the Irish Independent website.

    "Jaco has played more than 90 games at fullback and is covering bases there. It's not signed and sealed, we still have to dot the I's and cross the T's before we can officially say he's with us.

    "The team is young, he (Jaco) brings calmness and a bit of mentoring skill on and off the field which is great for the players' development. He's bought into being a Munster player, he's proud to be a Munster player."

    Taute became a Springbok in 2012, but his career has been blighted by injury since joining Western Province in 2013.

    He has represented the Stormers in only 23 Super Rugby games.

    Taute is set to play his final game of his loan deal on New Year’s Eve against Connacht in Galway.

    The Irish Independent are reporting a possible six-month extension, which would see the Stormers without Taute for the start of their Super Rugby campaign when they take on the Bulls at home on February 25.

