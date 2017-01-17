Taute eager for long-term Munster stay

Cape Town - Springbok Jaco Taute has expressed his desire for an extended stay at Munster after signing a six-month loan deal with the club.

Munster confirmed earlier this month that the club had extended Taute's loan deal, which will end in June 2017.

This means that Taute will be unavailable for the Stormers for the vast majority of their Super Rugby campaign.

However, Taute is eager to sign a long-term contract with the Irish club.

Taute's contract with the Stormers expires later this year.

"Yes, definitely." Taute told the42.ie website when asked if he could see himself signing a longer deal.

"If it's going this well, why would you want to change anything? I'm enjoying the experience, enjoying the place, the club, I'm enjoying my rugby.

"For me, that's what I want to show - that the team comes first and that Munster can win trophies.

"Everyone wants to play international rugby and I have all those aspirations of playing at my very best. But to do that, first you have to give everything to the team."

Taute became a Springbok in 2012, but his career has been blighted by injury since joining Western Province in 2013.

He has represented the Stormers in 23 Super Rugby games.