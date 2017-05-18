Tatekawa back to captain Sunwolves

Cape Town - The Sunwolves have been boosted by the return of captain and inside centre Harumichi Tatekawa for their match against the Sharks in Singapore.

Tatekawa is back from a knee injury he suffered during pre-season and takes over the captaincy role from hard-working back-rower Ed Quirk.

In the other change to the backline, Ryohei Yamanaka comes in alongside Tatekawa at centre, replacing William Tupou in the starting XV.

Up front, Keita Inagaki and Shota Horie come in at loosehead prop and hooker, respectively, with second-rower Naohiro Kotaki and flanks Yoshitaka Tokunaga and Shuhei Matsuhashi also earning starts.

Kick-off is at 13:55.

Teams:

Sunwolves



15 Kotaro Matsushima, 14 Shota Emi, 13 Ryohei Yamanaka, 12 Harumichi Tatekawa (captain), 11 Kenki Fukuoka, 10 Yu Tamura, 9 Fumiaki Tanaka, 8 Willem Britz, 7 Shuhei Matsuhashi, 6 Yoshitaka Tokunaga, 5 Noahiro Kotaki, 4 Sam Wykes, 3 Yasuo Yamaji, 2 Shota Horie, 1 Keita Inagaki



Substitutes: 16 Takeshi Hino, 17 Masataka Mikami, 18 Takuma Asahara, 19 Hitoshi Ono, 20 Rahboni Warren Vosayaco, 21 Keisuka Uchidam 22 Jumpei Ogura, 23 Yasutaka Sasakura

Sharks

15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Johan Deysel, 11 S’busiso Nkosi, 10 Garth April, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8. Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha, 3 Lourens Adriaanse, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit



Substitutes: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Tendai Mtawarira, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Etienne Oosthuizen, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Rowan Gouws, 22 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 23 S’bura Sithole