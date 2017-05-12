NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Tamanivalu linked with overseas move

    2017-05-12 12:00

    Cape Town - Crusaders and All Blacks utility back Seta Tamanivalu has revealed that several overseas clubs are interested in acquiring his services.

    The 25-year-old joined the Crusaders on a one-year contract at the end of the 2016 season and could be lost to New Zealand Rugby at the end of this Super Rugby campaign although he admitted he is still undecided on his future.

    "I am in the process, at the moment, of thinking about that - whether I am staying or moving," Tamanivalu told the Stuff website

    "We will make the decision, maybe, soon.

    "If I stick around New Zealand I will probably stay here (in Christchurch). Maybe it will be overseas - it all depends what happens in the next few weeks."

    Tamanivalu played mostly as a centre for the Chiefs but has been used as a wing by the Crusaders. He admitted that the decision on his future is not an easy one to make.

    "As a professional player it is probably the hardest decision to make," he added. 

    "Sometimes the money doesn't make you happy, you have to think about the environment and the culture of the team."

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Blues thump Cheetahs in Auckland...
    LIVE: Brumbies 3-0 Lions
    Ardron leaving Wales for the Chiefs
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Round 12

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 12 May 2017
    • Brumbies v Lions, GIO Stadium 11:45
    Saturday, 13 May 2017
    • Crusaders v Hurricanes, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Rebels v Reds, AAMI Park 11:45
    • Bulls v Highlanders, Loftus Versfeld 15:05
    • Kings v Sharks, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 17:15
    • Jaguares v Force, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 19 May 2017
    • Chiefs v Crusaders, Suva 09:35
    • Stormers v Blues, Cape Town 19:00
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    12 May 2017
    06 May 2017
    05 May 2017
    30 April 2017
    29 April 2017
    28 April 2017
    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 11

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 11 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     