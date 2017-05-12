Tamanivalu linked with overseas move
2017-05-12 12:00
Cape Town - Crusaders
and All Blacks utility back Seta Tamanivalu has revealed that several
overseas clubs are interested in acquiring his services.
The 25-year-old joined the Crusaders on a one-year contract at the
end of the 2016 season and could be lost to New Zealand Rugby at the end
of this Super Rugby campaign although he admitted he is still undecided
on his future.
"I am in the process, at the moment, of thinking about that - whether I am staying or moving," Tamanivalu told the Stuff website.
"We will make the decision, maybe, soon.
"If I stick around New Zealand I will probably stay here (in
Christchurch). Maybe it will be overseas - it all depends what happens
in the next few weeks."
Tamanivalu played mostly as a centre for the Chiefs but has been used
as a wing by the Crusaders. He admitted that the decision on his future
is not an easy one to make.
"As a professional player it is probably the hardest decision to make," he added.
"Sometimes the money doesn't make you happy, you have to think about the environment and the culture of the team."