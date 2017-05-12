Tamanivalu linked with overseas move

Cape Town - Crusaders and All Blacks utility back Seta Tamanivalu has revealed that several overseas clubs are interested in acquiring his services.



The 25-year-old joined the Crusaders on a one-year contract at the end of the 2016 season and could be lost to New Zealand Rugby at the end of this Super Rugby campaign although he admitted he is still undecided on his future.

"I am in the process, at the moment, of thinking about that - whether I am staying or moving," Tamanivalu told the Stuff website.

"We will make the decision, maybe, soon.

"If I stick around New Zealand I will probably stay here (in Christchurch). Maybe it will be overseas - it all depends what happens in the next few weeks."

Tamanivalu played mostly as a centre for the Chiefs but has been used as a wing by the Crusaders. He admitted that the decision on his future is not an easy one to make.

"As a professional player it is probably the hardest decision to make," he added.

"Sometimes the money doesn't make you happy, you have to think about the environment and the culture of the team."