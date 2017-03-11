NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Super Sharks wallop Waratahs

    2017-03-11 21:17

    Cape Town - The Sharks continued their impressive start to the 2017 Vodacom Super Rugby season with victory over the Waratahs at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday.

    As it happened: Sharks v Waratahs

    The Sharks won 37-14 after leading 31-7 at half-time.

    The Sharks scored three tries through No 8 Tera Mtembu, replacement back Curwin Bosch and wing Kobus van Wyk.

    Bosch, who replaced an injured Pat Lambie early in the match, was also on target with two conversions and six penalties for a personal haul of 27 points.

    The Waratahs, who completed their two-match tour of South Africa with two heavy defeats, replied with a brace of tries by centre Israel Folau. Wing Reece Robinson added both conversions.

    The Sharks picked up four points for their victory, and took the lead in the Africa Conference 2 standings, and moved to second in the South African Group.

    The Waratahs left a sadly sparse stadium, empty-handed, and stayed fourth and ninth in the Australian Conference and Australasian Group, respectively.

    In next weekend's Round 4 action, the Sharks welcome the Kings to Durban (Saturday, March 18 at 19:30), while the Waratahs host the Brumbies in Sydney (Saturday, March 18 at 10:45 SA time).

    Teams:

    Sharks

    15 Clement Poitrenaud, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Pat Lambie (captain), 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Tendai Mtawarira
     
    Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Curwin Bosch

    Waratahs

    15 Andrew Kellaway, 14 Reece Robinson, 13 Israel Folau, 12 Irae Simone, 11 Rob Horne, 10 Bryce Hegarty, 9 Nick Phipps, 8 Michael Wells, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Jack Dempsey, 5 David McDuling, 4 Dean Mumm, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Tolu Latu, 1 Tom Robertson 

    Substitutes: 16 Hugh Roach, 17 Paddy Ryan, 18 David Lolohea, 19 Senio Toleafoa, 20 Maclean Jones, 21 Matt Lucas, 22 David Horwitz, 23 Cameron Clark

