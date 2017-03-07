Super Rugby season over for Cheetahs lock

Cape Town - Cheetahs lock Reniel Hugo will miss the remainder of their Super Rugby campaign after tearing knee ligaments.

Hugo sustained the injury in last weekend’s 34-28 win over the Bulls in Bloemfontein.

Other players who sustained injuries against the Bulls include prop Ox Nche, loose forward Uzair Cassiem (both medial collateral ligament damage) and midfielders Clinton Swart (rib) and Nico Lee (shoulder).

Nche and Cassiem are set to undergo scans to determine the severity of their injuries, while Swart and Lee’s participation for Saturday’s match against the Sunwolves will be decided later this week.



Despite the injuries, the Cheetahs will remain confident of beating the struggling Sunwolves at home on Saturday.

The Japanese team started their season with a 83-17 loss to the Hurricanes, before losing 37-23 to the Kings in Singapore at the weekend.

Cheetahs coach Franco Smith is confident they will overcome their injury woes.



"We knew from the start that injuries would be a part of it so we're going to just fight through it," he said.