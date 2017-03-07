NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Super Rugby braces for 'Barrett v Cruden'

    2017-03-07 12:53

    Cape Town - Two of the world's most exciting flyhalves will meet on Friday when Beauden Barrett of the Hurricanes and Aaron Cruden of the Chiefs lock horns in Waikato. 

    Both sides have collected maximum points from their first two matches of the season, and this clash is undoubtedly the main event of the Super Rugby weekend. 

    Cruden is jetting off to Montpellier at the end of the season on a huge money deal that will rule him out of All Black contention, meaning this could be one of the last times we get to see him and Barrett squaring off. 

    "Aaron has been playing really well in the first two weeks. He's obviously a very important cog in their wheel. He obviously wants to leave New Zealand on a good note and he's started off strong this year," Barrett told Kiwi talk show The Crowd Goes Wild

    "I respect him a lot as a player but when it comes to personal match-ups you don't read too much into it because we hardly ever butt heads in a game. It's more about how we run our teams, but it's a good challenge.

    "This week is obviously a big test for us to see where we're at, but if we compare it to this time, last year I think we're in a much better place.

    "Our shape is a lot better and our defence ... we know what works for us."

    Friday's match kicks off at 08:35 (SA time).

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Super Rugby season over for Cheetahs...
    Crusaders call up Gatland's son
    Kolbe to miss Kings clash
    Kirchner leaving Leinster, not coming...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    10 March 2017
    • Chiefs v Hurricanes, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:35
    • Brumbies v Force, GIO Stadium 10:45
    11 March 2017
    • Blues v Highlanders, Eden Park 08:35
    • Reds v Crusaders, Suncorp Stadium 10:45
    • Kings v Stormers, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 15:05
    • Cheetahs v Sunwolves, Toyota Stadium 17:15
    • Sharks v Waratahs, Growthpoint Kings Park 19:30
    • Jaguares v Lions, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 21:40
    17 March 2017
    • Crusaders v Blues, AMI Stadium 08:35
    • Rebels v Chiefs, AAMI Park 10:45
    • Bulls v Sunwolves, Loftus Versfeld 19:00
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    06 August 2016
    30 July 2016
    23 July 2016
    22 July 2016
    16 July 2016
    15 July 2016
    09 July 2016
    08 July 2016
    02 July 2016
    01 July 2016
    29 May 2016
    28 May 2016
    27 May 2016
    21 May 2016
    20 May 2016
    14 May 2016
    13 May 2016
    07 May 2016
    06 May 2016
    30 April 2016
    29 April 2016
    24 April 2016
    23 April 2016
    22 April 2016
    16 April 2016
    15 April 2016
    09 April 2016
    08 April 2016
    03 April 2016
    02 April 2016
    01 April 2016
    27 March 2016
    26 March 2016
    25 March 2016
    19 March 2016
    18 March 2016
    12 March 2016
    11 March 2016
    05 March 2016
    04 March 2016
    27 February 2016
    26 February 2016
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 2

    “Sport24’s Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 2 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the six South African teams will progress furthest in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     