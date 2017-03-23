NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Sunwolves reshuffle backline for Stormers

    2017-03-23 10:47

    Cape Town - Sunwolves head coach Filo Tiatia has shuffled his backline and made three changes in the pack ahead of facing the Stormers.

    Position switches in the backs sees Jamie-Jerry Taulagi move to full-back, with Shota Emi going to the wing, and Timothy Lafaele shifitng from inside centre to outside centre to make way for the return of Derek Carpenter.

    Kenki Fukuoka and Keisuke Uchida are the only two backs who start in the exact same position as last weekend against the Bulls.

    Jumpei Ogura meanwhile gets a start at fly-half in place of Hayden Cripps, who drops to the replacements.

    Upfront, Shokei Kin is named at openside flanker ahead of Shumei Matsuhashi, while Llaki Moli comes into the second row to partner Sam Wykes instead of Uwe Helu.

    The final chance sees Heiichiro Ito promoted from the bench to start at tighthead prop. Takuma Asahara takes his spot amongst the replacements.

    The Sunwolves are still chasing the first win of the season, with just one point on the table so far coming from their 38-31 defeat to the Cheetahs.

    Teams:

    Sunwolves

    15 Jamie-Jerry Taulagi, 14 Shota Emi, 13 Timothy Lafaele, 12 Derek Carpenter, 11 Kenki Fukuoka, 10 Jumpei Ogura, 9 Keisuke Uchida, 8 Willie Britz, 7 Shokei Kin, 6 Ed Quirk (captain), 5 Sam Wykes, 4 Liaki Moli, 3 Heiichiro Ito, 2 Yusuke Niwai, 1 Koki Yamamoto

    Substitutes: 16 Atsushi Sakate, 17 Masataka Mikami, 18 Takuma Asahara, 19 Uwe Helu, 20 Shumei Matsuhashi, 21 Kaito Shigeno, 22 Hayden Cripps, 23 Ryohei Yamanaka

    Stormers

    15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Bjorn Basson, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Siya Kolisi (captain), 6 Rynhardt Elstadt, 5 JD Shickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg

    Substitutes: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Caylib Oosthuizen, 18 Oli Kebble, 19 Jan de Klerk, 20 Cobus Wiese, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Kurt Coleman, 23 Dan du Plessis

