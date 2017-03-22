NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Strauss: Bulls need to improve 'hell of a lot'

    2017-03-22 07:21

    Cape Town - Bulls captain Adriaan Strauss says they have lots to improve on as they prepare to face the Blues in a Super Rugby encounter in Auckland on Saturday.

    After an injury-enforced layoff, Strauss returned to action last weekend when he played 33 minutes in the second half of the Bulls’ 34-21 win over the Sunwolves in Pretoria.

    The Bulls will be the first South African team in 2017 to face New Zealand opposition, but Strauss insists there won’t be any added pressure.

    “I don’t think we’re feeling that much pressure,” he said. “I can’t speak on behalf of everyone, but we’re chasing our own standards.”

    The Bulls endured a torrid start to the season, losing their first two games away from home - to the Stormers (37-24) and Cheetahs (34-28) - before struggling to subdue the Sunwolves last weekend.

    “It sounds a bit like a cliché but we’re honest... we haven’t hit our markers in so many areas of the game,” Strauss continued. “So we can improve a hell of a lot in basically every aspect of the game and we’re chasing that standard and we need to be better.

    “We’ve set out goals in specific areas in the beginning of the year. We haven’t reached that so we need to start chasing that.”

    Strauss will take over the captaincy from Handre Pollard for Saturday’s game and coach Nollis Marais welcomed his return to action.

    “I think that a guy like Adriaan just showed his class, especially with a young pack. He showed his leadership and it's important... taking control of the team,” Marais said.

    Saturday’s clash at Eden Park is scheduled for 08:35 (SA time).

    More In This Category

    Foley returns following a concussion
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    Peyper to ref Cheetahs v Sharks derby
    Sharks eye improvement against...

