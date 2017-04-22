NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Stormers tour off to horror start

    2017-04-22 11:18

    Cape Town - The Stormers tour of New Zealand got off to the worst possible start when they were thumped 57-24 by the Crusaders in Christchurch.

    As it happened: Crusaders v Stormers

    With games against the Highlanders and Hurricanes to come over the next two weeks, getting their tour off on a positive footing was imperative.

    And the first 10 minutes could not have gone better with the Stormers keeping the home side under immense pressure.

    Unfortunately, all they had to show for their dominance was a Robert du Preez penalty.

    Then the Crusaders blitzkrieg started.

    In the space of just 20 minutes, winger George Bridge had a hat-trick.

    Two further tries then followed thanks to skipper Kieran Read. 

    Richie Mo''unga added four conversions and a penalty for the home side to lead 36-3 at half-time. 

    It was the Stormers who needed to score first in the second half if they were to have any hope of getting back into the match and they did with Cheslin Kolbe sprinting 70 metres after snaffling an intercept.

    Robert du Preez converted to make the score 36-10 after 42 minutes.

    Bjorn Basson added another converted try on 52 minutes to narrow the gap and give the Stormers a hint of belief. 

    Any hopes of a miracle comeback, however, were quickly snuffed out when Michael Alaalatoa forced his way over from a lineout for a converted try. 

    Peter Samu then ran the length of the field to added another converted score and push the score out to 50-17.

    Frans Malherbe scored a third try for the Stormers, again converted by Robert du Preez while the Crusaders rubbed salt into the wounds with another intercept try, this time through Manasa Mataele. 

    Mo''unga added the conversion before the final whistle put the Stormers out of their misery. 

    The Stormers tour doesn't get any easier as next week they play the Highlanders while the Crusaders face the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein. 

    Scores

    Crusaders

    Tries: George Bridge (3), Kieran Read (2), Michael Alaalatoa, Peter Samu 

    Conversions: Richie Mo''unga (7)

    Penalty: Richie Mo''unga

    Stormers

    Tries: Cheslin Kolbe, Bjorn Basson, Frans Malherbe

    Conversions: Robert du Preez (3)

    Penalty: Robert du Preez

    Teams

    Crusaders

    15 David Havili, 14 Seta Tamanivalu, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Mitchell Drummond, 8 Kieran Read, 7 Matt Todd, 6 Jordan Taufua, 5 Sam Whitelock (captain), 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody

    Substitutes: 16 Ben Funnell, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Michael Alaalatoa, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Bryn Hall, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Manasa Mataele

    Stormers 

    15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Bjorn Basson, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Nizaam Carr, 5 Chris van Zyl, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg

    Substitutes: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Oli Kebble, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Jan de Klerk, 20 Cobus Wiese, 21 Jano Vermaak, 22 Kurt Coleman, 23 Dan Kriel

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Kriel sidelined for Lions Oz tour
    Highlanders down Sunwolves with ease
    LIVE: Force v Chiefs
    As it happened: Crusaders 57-24...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 22 April 2017
    • Force v Chiefs, nib Stadium 11:45
    • Bulls v Cheetahs, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    • Sharks v Rebels, Growthpoint Kings Park 19:30
    Friday, 28 April 2017
    • Highlanders v Stormers, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    Saturday, 29 April 2017
    • Chiefs v Sunwolves, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
    • Reds v Waratahs, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    • Force v Lions, nib Stadium 13:55
    • Cheetahs v Crusaders, Toyota Stadium 17:15
    • Kings v Rebels, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19:30
    • Jaguares v Sharks, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 21:40
    View complete fixtures


    Results

    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 8

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 8 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition:”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     