    Stormers sweat over key injuries in pack

    2017-04-11 10:52

    Cape Town - Another week, another list of injuries for the Stormers. 

    It has been one of those seasons for coach Robbie Fleck, and there are a couple of fresh injury concerns following Saturday's 34-26 win over the Chiefs at Newlands. 

    The biggest comes in the form of young flank Cobus Wiese, who has a shoulder injury and looks almost certain to miss this Saturday's clash against the Lions in Cape Town. 

    Kick-off is at 17:15.

    Wiese picked up the injury against the Chiefs and he was replaced at half-time, and while assistant coach Russell Winter could not officially rule the 19-year-old out of the Lions clash, he did not see him recovering in time. 

    With Rynhardt Elstadt and Stephan de Witt also both out injured, the Stormers could have their depth at No 6 seriously tested against the Lions, although Nizaam Carr would be the logical replacement. 

    There is also concern over the second row powerhouse duo of Pieter-Steph du Toit and Eben Etzebeth.

    Du Toit was withdrawn from the Chiefs game late in the week with a swollen knee while Etzebeth is struggling with a calf strain. 

    Both players sat out Monday's training session and the pair will be re-assessed on Tuesday morning, although once again Winter did seem positive on both of those players. 

    The good news for the Stormers is that scrumhalf Jano Vermaak is back in training and is expected to be ready to face his former team, the Lions, in what promises to be a mouth-watering SA derby. 


