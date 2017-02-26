Stormers set to be ‘new Lions’?

Rob Houwing, Sport24 chief writer
Cape Town - The Lions, Super Rugby runners-up last
season, were the one South African team to show a suitably futuristic or
at least up-to-the-minute playing style... perhaps the Stormers are
going to pluck away that mantle in 2017.
Until the start of the Stormers v Bulls round-one
headline fixture in the country on Saturday, domestic observers had
little reason to believe the problems so apparent in our broader game
during the 2016 season were magically disappearing.
The Sharks had shown decent flashes of promise in
Brisbane on Friday, but still got pipped and outwitted by the Reds,
whilst the Lions were mostly lethargic on a heavy Bloemfontein pitch as
they snuck out of jail in an error-strewn derby against
the Cheetahs.
South Africans badly needed to see some lifting of the
fog, as it were, in the floodlit 19:30 fixture... and they got it, and
then some, especially if they were in any way Stormers-partial.
The game was a welcome cracker for a crowd of almost
35,000 (with the Bulls a little belatedly playing their own part in it)
even if cynics might argue that any meaningful renaissance in creativity
at Newlands will more accurately be gauged
when the Stormers' first New Zealand opponents the Chiefs visit in
round seven in early April.
They should, by then, be the perfect barometer of any
progress from last season, when you think about it: it was the Mooloo
Men who humiliated the Stormers 60-21 before their own supporters in a
2016 quarter-final, when the pace and skill
of the Chiefs' attack proved painfully overwhelming.
But before falling into the trap of looking too far
ahead, the Stormers do deserve a significant salute for the exhilarating
fashion in which they put the Bulls away on Saturday night.
The final score-line (37-24) had a slightly deceptive
look about it, given that the Bulls had effectively been killed off in
the first half, when their hosts opened up an almost fairy-tale 24-0
advantage over the old foes and left them leaden-footed
and stunned with their intensity and verve - especially when it came to
swift recycling and the cleverness and unpredictability of some of
their running lines.
Yes, it was almost like watching the fluid Lions of
2016, and the very meeting of those teams at Newlands on April 15 is
another game on the horizon for domestic purists to start getting
excited about.
If the Bulls were shell-shocked in those frenetic
first 40 minutes, there were certain mitigating circumstances, not least
that fit-again flyhalf and acting captain Handre Pollard was playing
his first Super Rugby match of any kind since May
2015.
It showed, as the gifted Springbok struggled unusually
under pressure - and off the tee - and was comfortably outplayed on
the occasion by another 22-year-old in the rival No 10 shirt, Jean-Luc
du Plessis.
Be pretty sure that Pollard will get better, and it
may even start when the Bulls play a second tough away derby in a row
next weekend, against the Cheetahs.
It is also an encouraging sign that the Bulls never
totally buckled mentally, outscoring their hosts in the second period
and eventually hauling the try count back to 5-4 in the Stormers'
favour, even if that didn't properly tell the tale
of the home team's clear-cut dominance at times in the full-blooded
clash when it really mattered.
Meanwhile the Sharks, if they can sharpen up in
certain areas that let them down at Suncorp Stadium - like the erratic
nature of their set-pieces and the general fluency of their attack -
still have a puncher's chance of ending their short,
almost indecently early Australian tour with a stabilising victory over
the Brumbies.
Not that it will be easy: the Canberra-based side,
supposedly in a difficult transitional period, went toe to toe with
seven-times champions the Crusaders before succumbing 17-13 in
Christchurch.
As for the Lions, they will hope for a harder, faster
surface when they play their first home game, against the Waratahs, this
Saturday - it just suits their battle-plan so much more.
Next weekend's fixtures (home teams first, all kick-offs SA time):
Thursday: Force v Reds, 12:30. Friday: Chiefs v Blues, 08:35.
Saturday: Hurricanes v Rebels, 06:15, Highlanders v Crusaders, 08:35;
Brumbies v Sharks, 10:45; Sunwolves v Kings, 12:55; Lions v Waratahs,
15:05; Stormers v Jaguares, 17:15; Cheetahs v Bulls,
19:30.
