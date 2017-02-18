Stormers reveal squad for Super Rugby season
2017-02-18 10:14
Cape Town - Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has named a 45-man squad ahead of the 2017 Vodacom
Super Rugby season.
The group has a good blend of
youth and experience, with five players under the age of 21 and 10 players with
over 50 Super Rugby caps to their name.
Fleck said that after a hard
pre-season, it was difficult to cut the squad down to just 45 names, which is
testament to the depth he has at his disposal.
"This squad is missing
players like Scarra Ntubeni, Leolin Zas and Steph de Wit due to long-term
injuries, but there is certainly plenty of talent here.
"The players who did not
make it onto this list are by no means out of the reckoning and could well
still play an important role for us this season in what we all know will be a
tough campaign," he said.
The Stormers coach said
that the players and management cannot wait to get going with their
preparations for their opening game against the Bulls at Newlands
on Saturday, February 25.
"Everyone has worked
incredibly hard in the last few months building up to this and we are very keen
to get out there and show our faithful fans what we are capable of," he
added.
Stormers squad:
Juarno Augustus, Bjorn
Basson, Nizaam Carr, Jaco Coetzee, Kurt Coleman, Damian de Allende, Juan de
Jongh, Jan de Klerk, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Dan du Plessis, Jean-Luc du Plessis,
Rob du Preez, Dewaldt Duvenage, Rynhardt Elstadt, Eben Etzebeth, Huw Jones, Oli
Kebble, Cheslin Kolbe, Siya Kolisi, Dan Kriel, Dillyn Leyds, Wilco Louw, Frans
Malherbe, Godlen Masimla, SP Marais, Bongi Mbonambi, Dean Muir, Khanyo
Ngcukana, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Caylib Oosthuizen, Justin Phillips, Ramone
Samuels, JD Schickerling, Marnus Schoeman, Seabelo Senatla, Chad Solomon, JC
Janse van Rensberg, Frans van Wyk, Chris van Zyl, Ali Vermaak, Jano Vermaak, EW
Viljoen, Cobus Wiese, Damian Willemse, Eduard Zandberg