    Stormers reveal squad for Super Rugby season

    2017-02-18 10:14

    Cape Town - Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has named a 45-man squad ahead of the 2017 Vodacom Super Rugby season.

    The group has a good blend of youth and experience, with five players under the age of 21 and 10 players with over 50 Super Rugby caps to their name.

    Fleck said that after a hard pre-season, it was difficult to cut the squad down to just 45 names, which is testament to the depth he has at his disposal.

    "This squad is missing players like Scarra Ntubeni, Leolin Zas and Steph de Wit due to long-term injuries, but there is certainly plenty of talent here.

    "The players who did not make it onto this list are by no means out of the reckoning and could well still play an important role for us this season in what we all know will be a tough campaign," he said.

    The Stormers coach said that the players and management cannot wait to get going with their preparations for their opening game against the Bulls at Newlands on Saturday, February 25.

    "Everyone has worked incredibly hard in the last few months building up to this and we are very keen to get out there and show our faithful fans what we are capable of," he added.

    Stormers squad:

    Juarno Augustus, Bjorn Basson, Nizaam Carr, Jaco Coetzee, Kurt Coleman, Damian de Allende, Juan de Jongh, Jan de Klerk, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Dan du Plessis, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Rob du Preez, Dewaldt Duvenage, Rynhardt Elstadt, Eben Etzebeth, Huw Jones, Oli Kebble, Cheslin Kolbe, Siya Kolisi, Dan Kriel, Dillyn Leyds, Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Godlen Masimla, SP Marais, Bongi Mbonambi, Dean Muir, Khanyo Ngcukana, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Caylib Oosthuizen, Justin Phillips, Ramone Samuels, JD Schickerling, Marnus Schoeman, Seabelo Senatla, Chad Solomon, JC Janse van Rensberg, Frans van Wyk, Chris van Zyl, Ali Vermaak, Jano Vermaak, EW Viljoen, Cobus Wiese, Damian Willemse, Eduard Zandberg

    23 February 2017
    • Rebels v Blues, AAMI Park 10:45
    24 February 2017
    • Highlanders v Chiefs, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    • Reds v Sharks, Suncorp Stadium 11:00
    25 February 2017
    • Sunwolves v Hurricanes, Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium 06:15
    • Crusaders v Brumbies, AMI Stadium 08:35
    • Waratahs v Force, Allianz Stadium 10:45
    • Cheetahs v Lions, Toyota Stadium 15:05
    • Kings v Jaguares, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 17:15
    • Stormers v Bulls, Cape Town 19:30
