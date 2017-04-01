Stormers in good space for Chiefs sizzler

Rob Houwing, Sport24 chief writer
Cape Town – Naas Botha thinks they played well enough, even
given the Cheetahs’ limitations, to possibly be considered marginal favourites
at Newlands next Saturday.
Nick Mallett, unusually, is sitting on the fence for the
moment: “I’m not saying they will win … but we should see a magnificent
spectacle.”
The SuperSport pundits were referring, of course, to the
chances of the Stormers - still the only unbeaten South African side in Super
Rugby after handsomely making it five in a row on Saturday - in their
tantalising meeting in round seven with the similarly all-wins Chiefs.
One thing does seem highly likely, after the way Siya
Kolisi’s side buried the Cheetahs 53-10 in the latest round, and by eight
joyous tries to one: it should not be anything like a repeat of the last
encounter between the teams.
On that occasion last season, the New Zealanders handed the
Stormers a rare home humiliation as they won the quarter-final 60-21.
The Mooloo Men also prevailed (28-19) in the prior,
ordinary-season encounter at the same venue in 2015, so Cape Town holds no
special fears for them, and also came out on top in Hamilton in 2014 (36-20).
So you have to wind back to 2013 for a desperately tight
(36-34) last Stormers victory over these foes, in the shadow of Table Mountain.
A week out from the massive meeting – who knows, maybe the revelation
of the starting line-ups will bring a change of heart - I confess to probably
still leaning just a little the Chiefs’ way if I were staking my house on the
fixture, despite their disadvantage of making the long haul across the Indian
Ocean.
Vibrant, innovative and impressively polished though they
were in smashing the Cheetahs on Saturday, the Stormers have almost undoubtedly
had an easier ride to their five victories on the bounce: Bulls (home),
Jaguares (home), Kings (away), Sunwolves (away) and Cheetahs (home).
The two-time champion Chiefs, by contrast, have had to boss
three formidable NZ derbies (Highlanders, Blues, Hurricanes), as well as put
away the Rebels and – after a decent fight by the tourists for long periods on
Saturday – the Bulls.
Still, the scene is beautifully set for the Capetonians’
first experience of New Zealand opponents in 2017, and Robbie Fleck’s charges
will deserve a far bigger turnout – expect some domestic Chiefs-partial people
too? - for it than they got in bamboozling the Free Staters with their
multi-pronged, swift-paced formula.
Even with several supposedly key backline figures,
especially, on the injured list, the Stormers keep on bringing through young
customers capable of swimming rather than sinking, as it were, commendably
quickly.
Their raw centre combo of Dan du Plessis (22) and EW Viljoen
(21) brought directness and enterprise to many of their attacks against the
Cheetahs, 23-year-old Robert du Preez continued to produce some delightful
touches and general command of his flyhalf berth, whilst the rather more
experienced and widely-travelled fullback SP Marais is playing the rugby of his
life at 28.
Throw in the set-piece efficiency and ever-improving offloading
skills and mobility amidst their pack, and the wily Chiefs, at the very least,
ought to know they’ve been in a mighty scrap next weekend.
The Stormers face an extended run of formidable fixtures
ahead now, but have also, with this bonus-point triumph, opened up a
near-ridiculous lead in African Conference 1: they sport 22 points from five
matches, followed in very distant second by the Cheetahs on nine points from
one extra game.
But Africa 2 remains far more of an intriguing “group of
death”, as evidenced by just how close a high-quality Lions v Sharks was at
Emirates Airline Park in the headline local match.
The Lions won 34-29, only confirming how hard to beat they
are at home, but the Sharks gave it everything and could so easily have pinched
the spoils but for some debatable refereeing/TMO decisions involving high
tackles; the hosts just seemed to get the rub of the green more regularly in
that department.
Warren Whiteley’s team nevertheless moved to 23 points from
six matches, a gap of five on the second-placed Jaguares (18) who did not play
this weekend and have a fixture in hand.
The Sharks, if it is any consolation to their fans, are
still firmly at the races with their own 18 points from six clashes and should
not suddenly fall apart either mentally or strategically; they still seem a
side on the up and fresh-faced utility factor Curwin Bosch looks more a full
international prospect this year with every passing day.
That said, there is no rest for the wicked as they will have
to be very mindful of matching their Jo’burg intensity and not surrendering any
major ground when the well-rested Jaguares visit Kings Park in a few days’ time
…
Next weekend’s
fixture (home teams first, all kick-offs SA time):
Friday: Hurricanes v Waratahs, 09:35. Saturday: Sunwolves v
Bulls, 07:15; Highlanders v Blues, 09:35; Brumbies v Reds, 11:45; Sharks v
Jaguares, 15:05; Stormers v Chiefs, 17:15. Sunday: Force v Kings, 08:05. Byes:
Lions, Cheetahs, Crusaders, Rebels.
