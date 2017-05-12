Stormers have sights on Cheetahs wing - report

Cape Town - The Stormers reportedly have their sights set on signing Cheetahs wing Sergeal Petersen.

According to Netwerk24, the chances are good that Petersen will run out for the Cape side in the 2018 Super Rugby competition.

Petersen, 22, is seen as a replacement for Cheslin Kolbe, who will leave for Toulouse in France after this year’s Super Rugby competition.

With SANZAAR recently announcing that two South African teams will be scrapped from Super Rugby, a cloud of uncertainty is hovering over the Cheetahs’ future in the competition.

This may make Petersen’s decision to move to Cape Town an easy one.

Petersen toured with the Springboks on their year-end tour to Europe last year and made his debut against the Barbarians at Wembley, although the game was not an official Test.

The former Junior Springbok formerly represented the Southern Kings, before joining the Cheetahs in 2015.

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that the Stormers are eager to sign Kings flank CJ Velleman, as the Cape side continues its hunt for a specialist ball fetcher.