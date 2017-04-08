Stormers down Chiefs to claim massive Kiwi scalp

Cape Town - The Newlands faithful were treated to one of the best rugby matches in recent memory as the Stormers beat the Chiefs 34-26 in a seven try thriller filled with some incredible skill.

As it happened: Stormers v Chiefs

In a brilliant display of running rugby from both sides, the Stormers scored tries through Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Siya Kolisi, Robert du Preez and SP Marais.

Du Preez added four conversions while SP Marais kicked two long range penalties.

The Chiefs scored tries through Tony Pulu (2) and James Lowe.

Aaron Cruden added a conversion and two penalties while Damian McKenzie also added a three-pointer.

The match will long be remembered for two incredible tries.

The first, scored by Toni Palu was started by McKenzie on the Chiefs tryline. The ball passed through the hands of a number of Chiefs players hands before Palu scored close to the poles.

The second came from the home side, with Dillyn Leyds throwing a 20m reverse pass while seated on the ground, sending Marais over in the left-hand corner.

The Stormers, along with the Crusaders, are now the only unbeaten teams left in Super Rugby.

Next week they play the Lions at Newlands while the Chiefs tackle the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

Scores

Stormers 34

Tries: Notshe, Kolisi, du Preez, Marais

Conversions: du Preez (4)

Penalties: Marais (2)

Chiefs 26

Tries: Pulu (2), Lowe

Conversions: Cruden

Penalties: Cruden (2), McKenzie

Teams

Stormers



15 SP Marais, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Siya Kolisi (captain), 6 Cobus Wiese, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Eben Etzebeth (vice-captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.



Substitutes: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Oli Kebble, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Jan de Klerk, 20 Nizaam Carr, 21 Justin Phillips, 22 Kurt Coleman, 23 Dan Kriel



Chiefs



15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Toni Pulu, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Stephen Donald, 11 James Lowe, 10 Aaron Cruden, 9 Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 8 Michael Leitch, 7 Lachlan Boshier, 6 Liam Messam, 5 Brodie Retallick, 4 Dominic Bird, 3 Atu Moli, 2 Hika Elliot, 1 Kane Hames



Substitutes: 16 Brayden Mitchell, 17 Siegfried Fisi’ihoi, 18 Sosefo Kautai, 19 Taleni Seu, 20 Mitchell Brown, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Sam McNicol, 23 Shaun Stevenson

