NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Stormers ditch Super Rugby co-captaincy

    2017-02-20 21:55

    Cape Town - The Stormers will ditch the co-captaincy policy they employed during Super Rugby 2016. 

    One man will lead the side in the 2017 edition of the tournament, and while that player has already been identified by coach Robbie Fleck, he will only be announced on Tuesday. 

    Last season, Fleck announced tighthead prop Frans Malherbe and centre Juan de Jongh as co-captains in a surprising move that never really gathered any momentum as first Malherbe was injured and then De Jongh was lost to the Blitzboks. 

    This year, though, Fleck will opting for a more traditional approach. 

    “The captains have been appointed. It still needs to be announced to the team so we’ll do that on Tuesday and then send you guys a press release.”

    "There will be a captain and a vice-captain ... no co-captaincy," Fleck confirmed.

    "I did it last year because I thought it was a young leadership and I thought it was important that we built the team around the co-captaincy.

    "But chatting to several senior players in the group they felt that it was important that there was one figure-head and a very strong vice-captain."

    De Jongh would have been a front-runner for the position, but his knee injury looks set to keep him out for much of the year. 

    Fleck said that Malherbe would still be "in the mix" when discussing his leadership group, suggesting that he will not be named full time captain. 

    That leaves the likes of Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth as front-runners. 

    "It was a difficult process but a good one to go through," Fleck said of selecting his skipper. 

    Of course, the Capetonians are also without the leadership of Schalk Burger, who had to captain the side last year in his final season at Newlands when both malherbe and De Jongh were unavailable. 

    "He came through quite strong in terms of the leadership last year," Fleck said of Burger.

    "Obviously his leadership will be missing, but these two individuals sitting next to me (Kolisi and Etzeneth) have certainly stepped up. I feel that there is enough leadership now to go forward." 

    The Stormers play their first Super Rugby match of the season on Saturday when they host the Bulls.

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Bulls without Serfontein against...
    We're ready for Stormers - Bulls
    Britz relishing Super Rugby stint...
    Lambie also on Saints’ wanted list

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    23 February 2017
    • Rebels v Blues, AAMI Park 10:45
    24 February 2017
    • Highlanders v Chiefs, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    • Reds v Sharks, Suncorp Stadium 11:00
    25 February 2017
    • Sunwolves v Hurricanes, Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium 06:15
    • Crusaders v Brumbies, AMI Stadium 08:35
    • Waratahs v Force, Allianz Stadium 10:45
    • Cheetahs v Lions, Toyota Stadium 15:05
    • Kings v Jaguares, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 17:15
    • Stormers v Bulls, Cape Town 19:30
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    06 August 2016
    30 July 2016
    23 July 2016
    22 July 2016
    16 July 2016
    15 July 2016
    09 July 2016
    08 July 2016
    02 July 2016
    01 July 2016
    29 May 2016
    28 May 2016
    27 May 2016
    21 May 2016
    20 May 2016
    14 May 2016
    13 May 2016
    07 May 2016
    06 May 2016
    30 April 2016
    29 April 2016
    24 April 2016
    23 April 2016
    22 April 2016
    16 April 2016
    15 April 2016
    09 April 2016
    08 April 2016
    03 April 2016
    02 April 2016
    01 April 2016
    27 March 2016
    26 March 2016
    25 March 2016
    19 March 2016
    18 March 2016
    12 March 2016
    11 March 2016
    05 March 2016
    04 March 2016
    27 February 2016
    26 February 2016
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby final

    “Sport24’s Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the Super Rugby final between the Hurricanes and Lions.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the six South African teams will progress furthest in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     