Stormers dealt another injury blow

Cape Town - Stormers centre Huw Jones has torn his hamstring playing for Scotland in the Six Nations and will undergo surgery in London.

It is a huge blow for the Cape Town-based franchise, and it means that Jones will not be able to train for four to five months as he joins fellow Stormers midfielders Juan de Jongh and Damian de Allende on the sidelines.

De Jongh's grade three medial collateral ligament tear is progressing well and he is expected to be back in action in six weeks, while De Allende has another six to eight weeks before he will be able to return from his Syndesmosis ankle injury.

Cheslin Kolbe (ankle sprain) and Jano Vermaak (calf strain) will both return to training next week and should be in contention to play against the Toyota Cheetahs at DHL Newlands on April 1.

Flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis is progressing well following a pelvic bone stress injury and should be available for selection in three to five weeks time.

Flank Steph de Wit is mobilising slowly after fracturing his ankle, with the bone healing well after surgery.

On the long-term injury list hooker Scarra Ntubeni is running at full pace in a controlled environment as he continues to make progress following his Achilles tendon rupture sustained last year, whilst wing Leolin Zas is mobilising well after surgery on his broken Tibia and Fibula.

The Stormers are currently in Singapore preparing for this Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Sunwolves.