Stormers dealt another injury blow
2017-03-21 14:44
Cape Town - Stormers centre Huw Jones has torn his
hamstring playing for Scotland in the Six Nations and will undergo surgery in
London.
It is a huge blow for the Cape Town-based franchise, and it means that Jones will not
be able to train for four to five months as he joins fellow Stormers
midfielders Juan de Jongh and Damian de Allende on the sidelines.
De Jongh's grade three medial
collateral ligament tear is progressing well and he is expected to be back in
action in six weeks, while De Allende has another six to eight weeks before he
will be able to return from his Syndesmosis ankle injury.
Cheslin Kolbe (ankle sprain)
and Jano Vermaak (calf strain) will both return to training next week and
should be in contention to play against the Toyota Cheetahs at DHL Newlands on
April 1.
Flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis is
progressing well following a pelvic bone stress injury and should be available
for selection in three to five weeks time.
Flank Steph de Wit is
mobilising slowly after fracturing his ankle, with the bone healing well after
surgery.
On the long-term injury
list hooker Scarra Ntubeni is running at full pace in a controlled environment
as he continues to make progress following his Achilles tendon rupture
sustained last year, whilst wing Leolin Zas is mobilising well after surgery on
his broken Tibia and Fibula.
The Stormers are currently in Singapore preparing for this Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Sunwolves.