Stormers beat spirited Kings in PE

Cape Town - The Stormers beat a spirited Kings side in their Vodacom Super Rugby clash at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

In front of a disappointing crowd, the Stormers won 41-10 after leading 17-3 at half-time.

The Stormers scored six tries by wings Dillyn Leyds and Bjorn Basson, flank Rynhardt Elstadt, flyhalf Robert du Preez, replacement scrumhalf Justin Phillips and centre EW Viljoen. Du Preez was also on target with two conversions and a penalty. Replacement Kurt Coleman added two late conversions.

The Kings, who will be sweating on their future in the tournament following SANZAAR's confirmation that changes are "imminent", replied with a try by wing Makazole Mapimpi and a conversion and penalty by flyhalf Lionel Cronje.

The Stormers picked up a full-house of five points for their victory and extended their lead atop the Africa Conference 1 log, while also taking the lead in the South African Group.

The Kings left empty-handed and stayed bottom of the Africa Conference 2 and sixth in the South African Group.

In next weekend's Round 4 action, the Stormers have a bye, while the Kings travel to Durban to face the Sharks (Saturday, March 18 at 19:30).

Teams:

Kings

15 Masixole Banda, 14 Makazole Mapimpi, 13 Waylon Murray, 12 Luzuko Vulindlu, 11 Malcolm Jaer, 10 Lionel Cronje, 9 Rick Schroeder, 8 Riaan Lerm, 7 Themelani Bholi, 6 Chris Cloete, 5 Irne Herbst, 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Michael Willemse, 1 Schalk Ferreira (captain)



Substitutes: 16 Kurt Haupt, 17 Schalk van der Merwe, 18 Chris Heiberg, 19 Willem van der Sluys, 20 Andisa Ntsila, 21 Johan Steyn, 22 Pieter-Steyn de Wet, 23 Berton Klaasen



Stormers

15 SP Marais, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Bjorn Basson, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 6 Rynhardt Elstadt, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Oli KebbleSubstitutes: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 JC Janse van Rensburg, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Chris Van Zyl, 20 Jaco Coetzee, 21 Justin Phillips, 22 Kurt Coleman, 23 Damian Willemse