    Stormers aiming for next level in NZ

    2017-04-18 19:00

    Cape Town - The Stormers are aiming to grow their game further and take it to the next level on what will be a testing three-match tour of New Zealand.

    Following their first defeat of the 2017 Vodacom Super Rugby season against the Lions at Newlands on Saturday, the Stormers flew to Auckland where they began preparations to face the unbeaten Crusaders this weekend.

    Kick-off on Saturday is at 09:35 (SA time).

    After reviewing the defeat to the Lions and identifying which areas they need to improve on, the Stormers turned their attention to their first opponents on tour who will be looking to extend their unbeaten run at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

    Although disappointed with the defeat to the Lions, Stormers head coach Robbie Fleck is determined to learn from the loss and make a step up in their game when they face the Crusaders.

    “Every week we start from scratch, that is what we have been good at this year. Whether it is a win or a loss we have got to come back and work hard all over again.

    “This is the toughest competition around, when you take in the travel and who the opposition is.

    “The tour is not going to be easy but we are looking forward to it,” he said.

    After their match against the Crusaders, the Stormers head to Dunedin to face the Highlanders (Friday, April 28 at 09:35) before concluding their tour against the Hurricanes in Wellington (Friday, May 5 at 09:35).

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 8

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 8 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition:
