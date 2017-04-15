NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Stiles overjoyed with Kings win

    2017-04-15 15:21

    Cape Town - Reds head coach Nick Stiles was relieved to finally get a win in the 47-34 victory over the Southern Kings in Brisbane on Saturday.

    This meant the Queensland-based side ended a six-match losing streak and propelled them into second place in the Australian conference.

    Stiles will be slightly concerned though that from leading the match 47-17, they allowed the Kings back in with 17 unanswered points.

    However, the 43-year-old is refusing to look at the negatives as he celebrates a rare victory.

    “We’re just stoked with the win,” Stiles told superxv.com.

    “It’s been a difficult start to the season, so to run out at our home ground tonight and earn a win for ourselves and our fans is really rewarding.

    “It was great to see Quade and Karmichael come back into the side and have an impact, but I was also pleased with the performances of some of our younger generation, guys like Alex Mafi and Izaia Perese, they handled the pressure of starting well.

    “We’ll enjoy a bit of a break over the bye now and then get stuck into preparing for a massive game against New South Wales up here in two weeks.”

    Hurricanes relieved after Blues win
    LIVE: Cheetahs v Chiefs
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 8
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams

