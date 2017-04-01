NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Spirited Lions snatch victory against Sharks

    2017-04-01 19:04

    Johannesburg - The Lions moved five points clear at the Africa 2 summit after they won a thrilling clash with the Sharks 34-29 at Ellis Park on Saturday.

    It was a drama-filled game in Johannesburg but a late try from Jaco Kriel proved the difference as the Lions claimed their fifth win of 2017.

    Malcolm Marx and Courtnall Skosan also crossed for the hosts while Coenie Oosthuizen and Kobus van Wyk went over for the Sharks, who will feel unlucky not to take the four points with Curwin Bosch starring for them.

    The Sharks would have been kicking themselves going into half-time as they let slip a ten-point lead after a late converted try brought the Lions within three. That capped a decent fight back from the Lions who in truth appeared shocked at how the Sharks took the contest to them.

    Bosch was their orchestrator and he opened the scoring on three minutes with a penalty after Lions lock Andries Ferreira did not roll away.

    That became 10-0 five minutes later as a great angle from wing Van Wyk 40 metres out led to him finding prop Oosthuizen who finished off.

    The Lions looked shell-shocked but got themselves onto the board on 13 minutes when the Sharks had strayed offside. Jantjies did the rest.

    However on 20 minutes a long-range effort from Bosch made it 13-3 before the Sharks were denied not once but twice. Firstly a penalty from Bosch struck the upright but after they managed to regather possession, Andre Esterhuizen thought he had scored on the left wing. But after the TMO intervened the visitors were denied due to an earlier clear-out from Etienne Oosthuizen which saw him make contact with the neck.

    The Sharks had every right to feel upset but one man keeping his cool was Bosch as after a Jantjies penalty, the Sharks fly-half sat back in the pocket from 46 metres out to send over a sweetly struck drop-goal. Those trading of blows meant the score was 16-6 to the visitors.

    Then came a late onslaught from the Lions as they capitalised on lock Oosthuizen's yellow card, with Marx powering over off the back of a driving maul to give them a major boost going into the break. The hosts would also of course start the second-half with a player advantage.

    They made that count in the 44th minute when quick hands led to Skosan scrambling over on the left, with Jantjies moving them 20-16 ahead.

    The Lions had their tails up at this point but maybe looked ahead of themselves when turning down a simple penalty from in front. It did not result in a try but luckily for their decision makers, full-back Coetzee's drop-goal had the distance to make it 23-16 on 52 minutes.

    But the Sharks weren't done and when Van Wyk finished off on the right wing for a try converted by Bosch, suddenly the game was locked up.

    With a quarter of the game to play there was more than a feeling plenty of drama was still to come at Ellis Park and it didn't disappoint.

    First Bosch struck a long-range penalty following an offside on 65 minutes to nudge the Sharks 26-23 ahead. But the lead did not last long when Jantjies levelled from wide on the right. If it wasn't clear before it was now that the contest was set to go right down to the wire.

    Bosch then struck a penalty from at least 65 metres out on 70 minutes but again Jantjies cancelled that out with six minutes to play, his effort from a much simpler angle and distance.

    The thrills kept coming until the end though as a long-range drop goal attempt from Bosch struck the cross-bar and from the counter the Lions crossed through flanker Kriel.

    The assist went to Kwagga Smith and despite Jantjies missing the extras they held on to win an epic derby.

    Scorers:

     

    Lions:

    Tries: Marx, Skosan, Kriel

    Conversions: Jantjies 2

    Penalties: Jantjies 4

    Drop Goal: Coetzee

    Sharks:

    Tries: C Oosthuizen, Van Wyk

    Conversions: Bosch 2

    Penalties: Bosch 4

    Drop Goal: Bosch

    Yellow Card: E Oosthuizen


    Teams:

    Lions

    15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Harold Vorster, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Ruan Ackermann, 6 Jaco Kriel, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen

    Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Hencus van Wyk, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Ross Cronje, 22 Jacques Nel, 23 Dillon Smit

    Sharks

    15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Tera Mtembu (captain), 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit  

    Substitutes: 16 Stephan Coetzee, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Inny Radebe, 23 Jeremy Ward

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Stormers outsmart, outplay awful...
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 6
    Hurricanes knock over lively Reds
    As it happened: Stormers 53-10...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    02 April 2017
    • Waratahs v Crusaders, Allianz Stadium 08:05
    07 April 2017
    • Hurricanes v Waratahs, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    08 April 2017
    • Sunwolves v Bulls, Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium 07:15
    • Highlanders v Blues, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    • Brumbies v Reds, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Sharks v Jaguares, Growthpoint Kings Park 15:05
    • Stormers v Chiefs, Cape Town 17:15
    View complete fixtures


    Results

    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    06 August 2016
    30 July 2016
    23 July 2016
    22 July 2016
    16 July 2016
    15 July 2016
    09 July 2016
    08 July 2016
    02 July 2016
    01 July 2016
    29 May 2016
    28 May 2016
    27 May 2016
    21 May 2016
    20 May 2016
    14 May 2016
    13 May 2016
    07 May 2016
    06 May 2016
    30 April 2016
    29 April 2016
    24 April 2016
    23 April 2016
    22 April 2016
    16 April 2016
    15 April 2016
    09 April 2016
    08 April 2016
    03 April 2016
    02 April 2016
    01 April 2016
    27 March 2016
    26 March 2016
    25 March 2016
    19 March 2016
    18 March 2016
    12 March 2016
    11 March 2016
    05 March 2016
    04 March 2016
    27 February 2016
    26 February 2016
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 5

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 5 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     