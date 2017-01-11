NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Southland flyhalf joins Brumbies

    2017-01-11 13:05
    Cape Town - The Brumbies have confirmed the signing of flyhalf Wharenui Hawera from Southland.

    The New Zealand-born Hawera, a product of St. Peter’s School in Hamilton, had been a part of Waikato’s provincial squad for four years, making 22 appearances for the team.

    An attacking flyhalf with silky skills, Hawera will push for a starting place with the Brumbies in 2017.

    "We are delighted that Wharenui has signed on for the 2017 Super Rugby season," coach Stephen Larkham commented.

    "He has a tremendous skill-set and excellent pace and will provide plenty of competition for the No 10 jersey alongside our other options in that position. His attitude in training has been superb and he is settling well into the environment."

    Commenting on the move Hawera said: "It’s an exciting challenge and one that I am looking forward to. To be afforded the opportunity to be a part of the Brumbies squad is fantastic and I will be working hard to ensure I am in the best position to put my hand up for selection in the starting XV.

    "It was a nervous wait for me during the pre-Christmas period to see whether I would be taken on and I just made sure that I gave myself the best opportunity by training hard and putting in the effort on the paddock. Fortunately, it has paid off for me and I am looking forward to seeing what the experience of playing Super Rugby brings."

